Rate of COVID-19 transmission in NJ keeps dropping; cases, deaths remain high

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 10,707
New deaths: 144
Total number of positive cases: 1,769,896
Total number of deaths: 27,735
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,326,769
Rate of transmission: 0.78
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 50,375 cases, 824 deaths, 357,281 doses administered
Cape May: 9,854 cases, 223 deaths, 128,570 doses administered
Cumberland: 28,768 cases, 511 deaths, 173,138 doses administered
Ocean: 126,329 cases, 2,469 deaths, 675,510 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 20
Source: N.J. Department of Health
