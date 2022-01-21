 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rate of COVID-19 transmission in NJ keeps dropping; cases, deaths remain high
Rate of COVID-19 transmission in NJ keeps dropping; cases, deaths remain high

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Some apartment residents and people living in multi-unit residences are getting error messages that prevent them from ordering COVID tests. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 10,707

New deaths: 144

Total number of positive cases: 1,769,896

Total number of deaths: 27,735

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,326,769

Rate of transmission: 0.78

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 50,375 cases, 824 deaths, 357,281 doses administered

Cape May: 9,854 cases, 223 deaths, 128,570 doses administered

Cumberland: 28,768 cases, 511 deaths, 173,138 doses administered

Ocean: 126,329 cases, 2,469 deaths, 675,510 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 20

Source: N.J. Department of Health

