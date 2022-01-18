 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rate of COVID-19 transmission in NJ dips back below 1 with 9,000 new cases, 42 new deaths
Rate of COVID-19 transmission in NJ dips back below 1 with 9,000 new cases, 42 new deaths

Chinese officials are telling residents to avoid foreign mail after claims that the Omicron variant entered the country through mail. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why experts say this goes against science.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 9,073

New deaths: 42

Total number of positive cases: 1,740,682

Total number of deaths: 27,287

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,282,086

Rate of transmission: 0.96

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 49,322 cases, 807 deaths, 356,274 doses administered

Cape May: 9,648 cases, 222 deaths, 128,344 doses administered

Cumberland: 28,033 cases, 506 deaths, 172,590 doses administered

Ocean: 124,240 cases, 2,416 deaths, 673,653 doses administered

Figures are as of 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Source: N.J. Department of Health

