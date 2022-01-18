Rate of COVID-19 transmission in NJ dips back below 1 with 9,000 new cases, 42 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 9,073
New deaths: 42
Total number of positive cases: 1,740,682
Total number of deaths: 27,287
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,282,086
Rate of transmission: 0.96
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 49,322 cases, 807 deaths, 356,274 doses administered
Cape May: 9,648 cases, 222 deaths, 128,344 doses administered
Cumberland: 28,033 cases, 506 deaths, 172,590 doses administered
Ocean: 124,240 cases, 2,416 deaths, 673,653 doses administered
Figures are as of 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Source: N.J. Department of Health
