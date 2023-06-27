GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City Rescue Mission has purchased the Ram's Head Inn and several surrounding lots and intends to establish a restaurant and, possibly, hotel there, the mission's CEO said Tuesday.

The decaying famed restaurant was said to have been purchased about four days before a scheduled demolition. The sale closed in May. The identity of the buyer had not previously been revealed, but a review of township tax records identifies the mission as the owner.

Atlantic City Rescue Mission CEO Daniel Brown confirmed ownership Tuesday and said the mission will house its culinary program there, restoring the restaurant to its former glory and preserving the nostalgia known to so many.

A hotel, once desired by its original owners, Fred and Ethel Noyes, is also in the Mission's vision, Brown said.

Its restoration will be a "slow process," Brown said. The catering service is likely the first to return, he said.

"This is not something that we want to rush," Brown said. "I think people are going to be in awe."

The main property and buildings are worth $1.5 million, according to local tax records, and its land value is listed at $740,000.

The Rescue Mission operates a homeless facility on Bacharach Boulevard next to the Atlantic City Convention Center and is known locally to be a primary shelter for the needy.

Brown stressed that no homeless shelter-type operations will be at the Ram's Head site on Route 30, several miles outside of Atlantic City.

"We have no intentions of moving any of the operations that we do, and have been doing for 60 years, other than where they are in Atlantic City right now," Brown said. "There's no intention, and never will be, as long as I'm there."

The Ram's Head would serve as a revenue stream for the Rescue Mission, Brown said, referencing other property purchases in Atlantic County that have grown its scope and influence in the community.

"Over the years, especially now post-COVID, the dynamic has changed completely within fundraising, and it's become more difficult," Brown said.

Galloway Mayor Anthony Coppola said Tuesday the area where the inn is located is not zoned for the operation of a shelter.

Although he declined to discuss the identity of the buyer, Coppola said the township was eager to see a restaurant return to the location, citing the legacy of the Ram's Head Inn in the township.

"I hope that it continues the tradition of the Ram's Head Inn and it will continue the tradition of fine dining in Galloway Township," Coppola said.

The Ram's Head was listed for sale by the Knowles family in 2019. Extensive problems to its interior were cited previously as reasons for the closure and eventual sale.

While the full cost of restoration efforts is not yet apparent, it will potentially cost "hundreds of thousands," Brown said. The building has mostly minor damage, he said, adding that it's been subject to some vandalism, including metal roof materials being stolen.

Around the time it was shut down, the Ram’s Head employed 25 full-time and 35 part-time staff and hosted about 60 weddings a year with an average size of 125 to 175 people, according to the sales information.

Brown eyed the property as a potential acquisition shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said.

The Rescue Mission's purchase extends beyond the Ram's Head lot. It is listed as the owner of parcels on Beech and Taylor avenues, which are both adjacent to the closed restaurant, according to township tax billing. Those lots are where a potential hotel could be built, Brown said.

The Rescue Mission was founded in 1964 as a Christian-oriented entity to provide food and shelter to a small number of homeless men. As of 2021, its clientele had grown to about 270 people per night. It also provides hundreds of thousands of meals per year.

People who live at the Rescue Mission are entered into a treatment or work-readiness program. The hope would be for Ram's Head to be a pipeline for shelter tenants to gain employment opportunities but all would be welcome, Brown said.

For the Ram's Head's property, the Rescue Mission was billed and paid $12,041 in its quarterly tax bill due May 1, records show. It also carries a $7,700 sewer bill due by late September, tax records state.

In Atlantic City, the Rescue Mission revamped its roughly 30-year-old facility beginning in 2022.

With the Galloway site originally used as a Dutch restaurant, the Ram's Head Inn was founded in the mid-1970s by the Noyes. Earlier, the Noyes family had developed Smithville Inn and the surrounding Towne of Historic Smithville.

While Brown could have moved to purchase any property to aid the Rescue Mission, the Ram's Head interested him most because of its historical aspects, including its roughly century-old signature water tower. Brown also spent 20 wedding anniversaries with his late wife there, he said.

"I was thrilled beyond belief," Brown said, recalling the day he closed on the property, sparing it from being leveled. "It just was something that I was like, 'We're in the business of restoration, we restore lives, so this just seemed to fit the whole scheme of what we do."

Coppola, who is an owner of the Smithville Inn Towne of Historic Smithville, said he was "bullish on the Ram's Head and its success," citing similarities to his family's work to redevelop Smithville business.

"It (the Ram's Head Inn) was a landmark in the community for a long time, and we want it to return to that," Coppola said.

Staff Writer Chris Doyle contributed to this report.

