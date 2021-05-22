 Skip to main content
Rally to save Landisville fire company underway
Rally to save Landisville fire company underway

A forest fire that has consumed roughly 1,000 acres in southern New Jersey continued to burn Monday.

BUENA — A rally is underway Saturday to support the reopening of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company.

Operations at the fire company have been suspended since October, after a former volunteer reported numerous safety violations to the state.

Fire company leadership presented their case during the rally at the firehouse at Route 40 and Arbor Avenue.

Last fall, 11-year volunteer Brian Rowan contacted the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs and Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health about deficiencies and compliance issues within the Landisville company. It resulted in more than two dozen violations being issued by state agencies, including a lack of policy for workplace accidents, blood-borne pathogens and Hazmat incidents. Some gear issued to active members was out of date per National Fire Protection Association standards, a whistleblower said.

In February, the fire company was still determined to have six violations, including not having all firefighters up to date on their annual respirator training.

Two months later, Borough Council voted to apply to the state Local Finance Board to dissolve the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company and Fire District 1 and to expand Fire District 2 to cover the area through the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company.

Fire Chief Ken Barbagli said Saturday the violations have been corrected and the station is ready to go. He said the hold-up with the reopening is solely due to the council shutting them down. They’re waiting for the state to come and inspect them.

Barbagli said the closure was unnecessary and risked public safety, and that the violations could have been fixed while they remained active.

“No way did this fire department need to be closed,” he said.

Mayor David Zappariello has said the residents of the Landisville section of the borough continue to have “more than adequate fire protection coverage,” but some feel borough officials simply want control of the building.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

