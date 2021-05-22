Rally to save Landisville fire company set for Saturday

BUENA — A rally will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday to support the reopening of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company.

Operations at the fire company have been suspended since October, after a former volunteer reported numerous safety violations to the state.

Fire company leadership will have a presentation at the rally, which will be held at the firehouse at Route 40 and Arbor Avenue.

Last fall, 11-year volunteer Brian Rowan contacted the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, Division of Consumer Affairs and Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health about deficiencies and compliance issues within the Landisville company. It resulted in more than two dozen violations being issued by state agencies, including a lack of policy for workplace accidents, blood-borne pathogens and Hazmat incidents. Some gear issued to active members was out of date per National Fire Protection Association standards, a whistleblower said.

In February, the fire company was still determined to have six violations, including not having all firefighters up to date on their annual respirator training.