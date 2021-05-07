Rally scheduled demanding firing of vice principal after Smithville beer throwing incident

Members of the South Jersey community are demanding the firing of Neptune Middle School Vice Principal Michael Smurro after a video surfaced of him pouring beer on someone during an argument at a Smithville restaurant.
Smurro was at Smithville's Renaissance Fair with his wife April 24 when an argument unfolded about a woman perceived to be transgender using the women's bathroom. When a woman at another table began recording Smurro and his wife talking about it, they grew agitated to the point that Smurro threw beer at one of them.
Days later, Smurro emailed The Associated Press and apologized, saying he should have just walked away from the situation.
A rally was organized by the Philly Metro Activism Network. Scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Friday, it took place in the Neptune Board of Education parking lot, according to the event's Facebook page.
"An educator that cannot understand and defend the diversity of human beings should not be earning $120,000 a year interacting with and supervising our children," the event's About section reads.
In addition to the rally, a petition has been posted online demanding Smurro's firing. As of Friday morning, the petition had more than 3,300 signatures.
Neptune Township Superintendent Tami Crader said in a Thursday statement that the district response to the incident "has been swift and serious but cannot be made public."
