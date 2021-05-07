Rally scheduled demanding firing of vice principal after beer throwing incident

Members of the South Jersey community are demanding the firing of Michael Smurro after a video surfaced of him pouring beer on someone during a transgender argument at a Smithville restaurant.

Smurro, the vice principal of Neptune Middle School, was at Smithville's Renaissance Fair with his wife on April 24 when an argument unfolded about a transgender woman using the women's bathroom. When a woman at another table began recording Smurro and his wife talking about it, they grew agitated to the point that Smurro threw beer at one of them.

A rally has been organized by the Philly Metro Activism Network. Scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Friday, it will take place at the Neptune Board of Education parking lot, according to the event's Facebook page.

"An educator that cannot understand and defend the diversity of human beings should not be earning $120,000 a year interacting with and supervising our children," the event's About section reads.

In addition to the rally, a petition has been posted online also demanding Smurro's firing. As of Friday morning, the petition had more than 3,300 signatures.

Neptune Township School District Superintendent Tami Crader said in a Thursday statement that the district response to the incident "has been swift and serious but cannot be made public."

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.