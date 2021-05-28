 Skip to main content
Rally Saturday in Atlantic City to mark Tulsa race massacre centennial, 'support the children'
Rally Saturday in Atlantic City to mark Tulsa race massacre centennial, 'support the children'

BLM

Activist Steve Young holds a Black Lives Matter rally on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza on Sept. 4.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Activist Steve Young held a Black Lives Matter rally on Atlantic City Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza

ATLANTIC CITY — A rally organized by activist Steve Young will be held at noon Saturday at the Pennsylvania Avenue School.

Young, who recently resigned from the city’s Planning and Citizens Advisory boards due to differences with Mayor Marty Small Sr., said the rally was planned to bring attention to race issues in America. He noted that Monday will mark 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre in an area known as Black Wall Street.

"We are feeling that now, economically, in our community," Young said.

The 60-year-old also said the event will be used to show support for the children of the community in light of a case in which a former local substitute teacher pleaded guilty to child exploitation involving child pornography and sexual abuse of a child. Kayan Frazier, the former teacher, worked at the Pennsylvania Avenue School.

The case has become a flashpoint in the city, as Frazier is the cousin of former Pennsylvania Avenue School Principal La'Quetta Small, who is married to Mayor Small, who is running for reelection this year.

"We as a community have to take a stand for our children," Young said.

Young was arrested last year after a July 4 Black Lives Matter protest he led ended with him and others attempting to block the Atlantic City Expressway. He and six others are still awaiting trial in that case. A hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

