Rally Saturday in Atlantic City to mark Tulsa race massacre centennial, 'support the children'

ATLANTIC CITY — A rally organized by activist Steve Young will be held at noon Saturday at the Pennsylvania Avenue School.

Young, who recently resigned from the city’s Planning and Citizens Advisory boards due to differences with Mayor Marty Small Sr., said the rally was planned to bring attention to race issues in America. He noted that Monday will mark 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre in an area known as Black Wall Street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are feeling that now, economically, in our community," Young said.

The 60-year-old also said the event will be used to show support for the children of the community in light of a case in which a former local substitute teacher pleaded guilty to child exploitation involving child pornography and sexual abuse of a child. Kayan Frazier, the former teacher, worked at the Pennsylvania Avenue School.

The case has become a flashpoint in the city, as Frazier is the cousin of former Pennsylvania Avenue School Principal La'Quetta Small, who is married to Mayor Small, who is running for reelection this year.

"We as a community have to take a stand for our children," Young said.

Young was arrested last year after a July 4 Black Lives Matter protest he led ended with him and others attempting to block the Atlantic City Expressway. He and six others are still awaiting trial in that case. A hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.