Rally held in Cape May for abortion rights

CAPE MAY – More than 100 people marched the Cape May Promenade on Wednesday in support of abortion rights, a response to a U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade. 

The ruling threw out the 1973 decision and created a national firestorm, with many states moving quickly to ban abortion access or drastically curtail access.

Participants gathered in front of Convention Hall and marched to The Cove at the end of the Promenade, chanting “My body, my choice,” “Ban guns, not abortion,” and other slogans.

On the beach, women shared their stories and perspectives, taking up a megaphone to speak of clearly painful matters. Some spoke of sexual assault, escaping abusive relationships or of medical conditions that would make carrying a baby to term potentially deadly.

Another woman said she was just too young, financially insecure and not emotionally prepared to have a child when she got pregnant. She decided to have an abortion.

At times, the speakers began to cry when recounting their memories.

A 17-year-old girl said was “so scared.”

“Am I going to have to grow up rights to my own body? And I going to have to grow up in a world where I can’t make decisions for myself?” she said.

The event was described as “Bans off our Bodies, a March for Reproductive Rights.”

Cassandra Gatelein, a tattoo artist and an organizer of the event who goes by “Sandy,” said she and those she worked with were devastated by the court’s decision.

“Some of us felt shock and disbelief. Some of us anger and rage. Some of us a deep, heavy sadness. I think all of us probably cried,” she said. “But when we decided to organize this march, that heavy sadness started to lift and we started feeling empowered and strong again.”

This is the third summer that marchers have taken to the Cape May Promenade for a progressive cause. In 2020, the same route was used for one of several Black Lives Matter events held throughout the region and throughout the country, and last year a march for gay rights took the same route.

There were many of the same marchers and organizers participating.

While the march took place, several passersby honked their horns or yelled in support of the marchers. Others made their feelings known quietly, with some individuals saying “baby killers” as the group passed.

In April, the organization Cape May County Right to Life held a prayer vigil on the steps of the Cape May County Superior Court, calling for an end to abortion across the country. Advocates for preserving legal access to abortion gathered at the same spot in June.

A “Rally for Life & Justice” took place in Trenton just after the divided June 24 Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization over a Mississippi law limiting abortion access.

At previous rallies, members of the anti-abortion organizations argued that abortion kills a human being.

More than half of states are seen as certain or likely to ban abortion after the Supreme Court ruling.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy early this month signed bills aimed at preserving access to abortion in New Jersey for residents and for those from out of state who travel to New Jersey for an abortion. Early Wednesday, acting State Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Phillip Sellinger, the US Attorney for New Jersey, announced plans to increase security for abortion providers and guidance for local prosecutors on potential charges that could be filed against people who try to interfere with abortion access.

In Cape May on Wednesday, a woman mentioned the Supreme Court ruling that found no Constitutional right to an abortion.

“Guess what? There’s not one word about women in the Constitution, but we are here,” she said.

“We think it’s important to note that the rich will always have abortion access,. It is poor, working class, undocumented, Black, indigenous and people of color who will disproportionately suffer,” Gatelein said. “We cannot wait for politicians to safe us. We cannot wait for the existing power structures to save us.”

“Everyone knows someone who has had an abortion,” said Crystal Hutchinson at the event.

