Rally for Ukraine in Hammonton offers people a chance to help, hear stories

HAMMONTON — Family members fleeing a war-torn country. Doctors tending to wounded on both sides of a war.

Others sharing stories of the atrocities they and their loved ones have seen.

It was a very real moment Saturday evening for the dozens of people who gathered in front of the municipal building in Hammonton for a Rally for Ukraine. Mayor Steve DiDonato was thankful for the event's two organizers, Dan Bachalis and Dave Murphy, for coming to him asking to hold the event.

"We don't realize how lucky we are in this country," DiDonato said. "I drove in with the windows down, and it was quiet. All I heard was road traffic. If you drive over in Ukraine today, it would be the 67th day you'd be shelled if you were still living. It's very sad to see something like that happen."

The hourlong rally included speakers and the raising of the Ukrainian flag in front of the municipal building, which will remain next to the American flag until June 1. Information was passed out as the rallygoers were encouraged to make donations toward several relief funds set up around the country for the people in Ukraine.

Speakers on Saturday included DiDonato, Deputy Mayor Tom Gribbin, Bachalis and Murphy.

South Jersey's Ukrainian Americans help however they can SOMERS POINT — What do you do when your home is under attack but you are thousands of miles away?

Ukrainian-born speakers Olga Lyuppa and Slovak Aleksandruk shared stories and the history of Ukraine, a peaceful nation that was invaded by neighboring Russia on Feb. 24. In a little over two months, the confirmed death toll nears 3,000.

Lyuppa's sister and niece just recently fled their home near Kyiv and settled as refugees in Poland. Her brother-in-law and nephew remain in Ukraine just outside the capital. It's been an incredibly difficult time for Lyuppa's family.

"They're scared. They don't know if they will wake up. There are sirens around the towns, cities. People hide in metro stations and bomb shelters. They're all packed together. it's dark, it's cold. Food shortage. It's crazy. It's like a nightmare," said Lyuppa, 41, who came to the U.S. in 1996 and now lives in Ocean City.

Lyuppa, who works at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, and Aleksandruk head a team of people who have been helping organize donations to be sent to Ukraine. They had a shipment set to go out Saturday night.

Aleksandruk and Lyuppa have not been able to do this work without the help of several friends and family members, including South Jersey Ukrainian residents Anna and Andrii Aleksandruk, Tamila Perez, Vadim and Galyna Yurchak, Daria Usachova, Alexis Emeigh, and Paul and Olga Shevchuk. They are also grateful for the support they've gotten from Calvary Chapel Vineland, Slavic Evangelical Baptist Church, Ukrainian Evangelical Baptist and Shore Medical Center.

"This has only been two months and we're improving on the process," said Aleksandruk, of Vineland, who came here in 2009. He was wearing one of his great grandfather's shirts from the 1920s.

"Primarily, all this support has come through the churches. The churches are doing an unbelievable job at this point. Everyone is open and sacrificial ... and offering some kind of help."

Husband and wife Ruslan and Viktorya Borodavka, of Vineland, were there Saturday in Hammonton with Viktorya and Anastasya Mulyan, from Vineland, and other family members and friends. The Borodavkas held a large Ukrainian flag while listening to the speakers.

Anastasya Mulyan said hearing the stories from Lyuppa and Aleksandruk hit her personally. She has family in the Ukraine who have shared similar stories, including a cousin who has been working as a nurse in the country tending to wounded.

"She was telling a story that she was doing surgeries on both Russian soldiers and Ukrainian soldiers," said Mulyan, who came to the U.S. 12 years ago. "We're a peaceful people. We don't want a war. We didn't start this war. We're helping them (Russians) as well."

Bachalis and Murphy, who have known each other for several years and share the same views on the world, have collaborated before, holding an event in support of the Jewish community after the 2018 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Like before, Bachalis said they were grateful to DiDonato and the city in offering up the time and space for them to organize as well as keep the area safe from traffic for those who gathered.

DiDonato immediately wanted to provide a space for the rally, even though it was not an official city-sponsored event.

"Hammontonians are a very caring people," DiDonato said. "They appreciate their freedoms and want everybody else to have that same opportunity. I think that's why they're out here today to show their support in the little way that they can."

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

