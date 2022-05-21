 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rally for abortion rights to be held Saturday in Atlantic City

Stockton Social Justice March

Irenonsen Eigbe, vice president of the Student Senate, leads a Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March along the Boardwalk and around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus Feb. 20. Eigbe will be involved in Saturday's Bans off Our Bodies March and Rally in support of protecting abortion rights.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY — The Stockton University Democrats and Young Activists of Atlantic City will hold a rally in the resort Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights.

The Bans off Our Bodies March and Rally is set to begin at 2 p.m. on the Boardwalk at Stockton University. 

The rally is in support of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that allowed women to seek abortions, a ruling the Supreme Court is expected to soon overturn, creating a patchwork of different abortion laws by state.

New Jersey law codifies the right to an abortion, where other states, such as Texas and Oklahoma, recently have banned the practice.

Saturday's Boardwalk protest is open to Stockton students as well as the general public, organizers said.

For more information about the rally or the groups' missions, email yaofatlanticcounty@gmail.com and stocktonudems@gmail.com or follow the Instagram accounts @stocktonudems and @yaofatlanticcounty.

Bans Off Our Bodies.jpg

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

