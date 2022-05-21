Rally for abortion rights to be held Saturday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Stockton University Democrats and Young Activists of Atlantic City will hold a rally in the resort Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights.
The Bans off Our Bodies March and Rally is set to begin at 2 p.m. on the Boardwalk at Stockton University.
The rally is in support of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that allowed women to seek abortions, a ruling the Supreme Court is expected to soon overturn, creating a patchwork of different abortion laws by state.
New Jersey law codifies the right to an abortion, where other states, such as Texas and Oklahoma, recently have banned the practice.
Saturday's Boardwalk protest is open to Stockton students as well as the general public, organizers said.
For more information about the rally or the groups' missions, email
yaofatlanticcounty@gmail.com and stocktonudems@gmail.com or follow the Instagram accounts @stocktonudems and @yaofatlanticcounty.
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally proceeds around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
From left, Alexis and Alicia Jenkins, and Irenonsen Eigbe, sing the “Lift Every Heart and Sing”, during the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Students Elizabeth Rivera, left, of Hazlet, and Emma Rodriguez, of Bradford, Pennsylvania, join others in the march.
Irenonsen Eigbe, Vice President of Student Senate, leads the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally proceeds around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March goes around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March proceeds along the Boardwalk and around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Dr. Chris Catching, Vice President of Student Affairs, speaks during the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Emma Rodriguez, of Bradford, PA, and Elizabeth Rivera, of Hazlet, both Stockton students, create a sign for the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Christopher Catching, vice president of Student Affairs, speaks during the event. Catching praised the student’s enthusiasm but noted more work remains to be done.
Joshua Hunte, Diversity and Inclusion Chairperson and Student Senate, walks with others during the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March proceeds around the campus, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March proceeds along the Boardwalk and around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Students Elizabeth Rivera, of Hazlet, left, and Emma Rodriguez, of Bradford, PA,, join others in the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Brain Jackson, Chief Operating Officer for the Atlantic City Campus of Stockton University, left and Emma Rodriguez, student, make signs for the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally proceeds around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Alexis Jenkins, Irenonsen Eigbe and Alicia Jenkins sing “Lift Every Heart and Sing,” accompanied by Beverly Vaughn on piano and Mark Tyler on drums, during the Stockton Student Senate’s Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally on Sunday in Atlantic City.
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
The Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March proceeds around the campus, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Sophia Milone, of Pittsgrove, and Kirina Serbian, of Thousand Oaks, CA, walk with others during the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Irenonsen Eigbe, Vice President of Student Senate, leads the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March along the Boardwalk and around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Irenonsen Eigbe, Vice President of Student Senate, leads the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March along the Boardwalk and around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Irenonsen Eigbe, vice president of the Stockton Student Senate, leads the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March around the university’s Atlantic City campus Sunday.
Joshua Hunte, Diversity and Inclusion Chairperson and Student Senate, walks with others during the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March proceeds around the campus, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Irenonsen Eigbe, Vice President of the Student Senate, speaks during the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally proceeds around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Students Elizabeth Rivera, of Hazlet, left, and Emma Rodriguez, of Bradford, PA,, join others in the Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March proceeds along the Boardwalk and around Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Continuing the Movement for Social Justice March and Rally, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, Sunday, Feb. 20 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
