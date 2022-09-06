Rain reschedules Egg Harbor Township roadwork

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Due to Tuesday and Wednesday's rain, the following roadwork scheduled in the township has been delayed as shown, Atlantic County officials said:
On Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue near Thelma Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
On Monday and Tuesday, a detour will be in effect in the northbound lane of Ocean Heights between Harbor Avenue and Somers Point-Mays Landing Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Southbound traffic will be maintained. Northbound motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route. Police will be on site to assist.
— Press staff reports
