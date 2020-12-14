Rain, damaging winds, flooding and snow likely Wednesday, here's what to know

This week will be one of the most active weeks in South Jersey weather in recent memory as a pair of coastal storms roll through the region.
First off, thanks to everybody who has been following along online and on social media. I hope you’ve been finding the information valuable and useful for the week ahead. Whether you like snow or not, there is excitement around the first accumulating snow of the season, especially since many of us didn’t even have any last winter.
Let’s start with Monday’s storm, which will be a rainmaker for us. The morning will start off dry with temperatures in the 40s everywhere. If you need to do anything outdoors, do it early in the morning. Between 9 to 11 a.m., rain will start. High tide will be around this time as well, and there will be localized minor flooding through this tide cycle. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through flooded streets.
Rain will be steady for most of the day, heaviest near Cape May, where the center of the low pressure will be closest. When rain ends between 5 and 7 p.m., expect anywhere from an inch near Exit Zero to a half-inch as you make your way toward Bridgeton and Hammonton, with varying amounts in between.
High pressure will fill in Monday night. The clouds will clear, and low temperatures will get to around freezing on the mainland and the upper 30s at the shore.
Northwesterly winds around the clockwise- spinning high pressure system in Canada will keep our day cold. High temperatures will struggle to climb above 40 degrees, not budging much from the morning lows.
Expect early sunshine, with high clouds blanketing the sun as we go into the afternoon. It will be the calm after and before the storm.
The first hours of Wednesday will be dry. Morning lows will range from the mid-20s on the mainland to just around freezing at the shore. From there, here is what I can tell you about Wednesday’s nor’easter:
The timing will be roughly Wednesday midday to Wednesday night. Expect plain rain everywhere at the start. Even though we’ll be cold in the morning, southeast winds and daytime timing mean it’ll be too warm to support snow here. I think that rain/snow line at the start will roughly be along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, per usual.
A soaking, windswept rain will continue for the afternoon. Areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will be possible as low pressure makes its closest approach Wednesday evening. Highs will range from 50 in Cape May to 45 in Atlantic City to the upper 30s well inland.
Sustained winds of 35-45 mph along the shore will threaten, with gusts to 60. That’ll make power outages and even downed trees a concern.
On the mainland, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 50. Power issues will be possible here, too. Winds will be strongest Wednesday night. The daytime hours will just be breezy.
Winds will be from the southeast and east until the overnight hours. From there, it will turn northeast. Expect widespread minor flood stage with the p.m. high tide, exaggerated by the rain.
After midnight will be when the potential for snow exists. Cold air will rush in with the northeast wind, getting fed by that high pressure in Eastern Canada. It’ll try to flip rain to accumulating snow as precipitation ends early Thursday morning.
Here’s how I see it playing out:
If you’re along the shore or in Cape May County, I just don’t see it happening. This should be a plain rainstorm for you. The “Cape May Bubble” lives on, shielded from the wintry weather.
If you’re in western Atlantic (west of Mays Landing), western Cumberland (west of Millville and Vineland), or mainland Ocean counties, I do see a change to accumulating at that time. How much and exactly when won’t be known until Monday, but we most likely would start Thursday off with some snow on the ground.
Everywhere else is a toss-up.
I believe if there is snow, it won’t accumulate much, if at all. But morning lows will range from the mid-30s at the shore to the mid-20s in places where snow accumulates.
Thursday will be a cold and breezy day here. Expect sunshine, with highs only in the mid- to upper 30s.
Weekend update on double trouble of coastal storms, possible snow
In short...
Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures well above average. High temperatures will be 55 to 60 degrees. Saturday night will be comfortable for outdoor dining or a stroll along the boardwalk, falling through the 50s during the evening, with an overnight low around 50.
A soaking rain will fall for much of southeastern New Jersey from 9 to 11 a.m. to 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Snow no longer looks to begin or end the event for Hammonton and the surrounding areas, it will be too warm.
Tuesday will be the calm between the storms.
A coastal storm will go off the Southeastern coast and turn northeast. Rain, wind, coastal flooding and snow will all be likely. Plain rain will be expected for most of Cape May County and the entire shore. Meanwhile, rain should turn to snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday for the rest of the region. More importantly, damaging winds and power outages will threaten on Wednesday night.
Here is where the storms are Saturday
A few showers passed just offshore Saturday. However, cloud cover has been plentiful, though it will clear Saturday night.
Monday's storm is currently in the Mountain West. This storm system will ride along the jet stream, the river of air that separates warm air to the south and cold air to the north. The jet stream will make it move east across the country, have tropical, moist air fed into it in the Deep South and then go off the Delmarva Peninsula coast.
Wednesday's storm hasn't even entered the country yet. It remains off the Pacific Northwest coast. It will follow a similar path to the storm that will move in Monday. However, for five days out, there is higher than usual confidence in the storm materializing for New Jersey.
An in-depth look at Monday's storm
Precipitation will start between 10 a.m. and noon Monday, from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. For most of the region, this will be a cold rain to start. However, Hammonton on north and west should start the storm briefly as snow, before going to plain rain.
A driving rain will last for the afternoon, ending between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday. The rain will be heavy at times in Cape May County, closest to the low pressure system. Winds will be pretty light from the northeast, flipping to the northwest during the afternoon. This could end the storm as some snow flakes in Hammonton or north and west again. It would just be conversational snow, though. None of it would stick to the ground.
Rainfall totals will be between a half inch and an inch, highest near Cape May. South Jersey can handle this rain pretty easily. A few big puddles on the roads will be all.
Those near the bays will want to move their cars if you usually see coastal flooding. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely during the morning high tide in Cape May County. Flooding will just be possible in Atlantic and Ocean counties, while the Delaware Bay shore will likely stay out of flood stage.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
Setting the stage for Wednesday's nor'easter
After Monday's rainstorm, high pressure will fill in from eastern Canada. Northwest winds around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will make Tuesday chilly.
High temperatures will only sit around 40 degrees, about 7 degrees below average, despite plentiful sunshine. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-20s inland, with near 30 readings at the shore. This is critical. With temperatures a few degrees below freezing to start off the day Wednesday, this will provide a buffer room of sorts to prevent any snow from changing to rain.
Now, for Wednesday's storm (Sunday update)
A bonafied nor'easter setup will take place. High pressure from Tuesday will move toward Atlantic Canada. This "blocking high" is seen in all major coastal storms, as it helps slow down the storm (more precipitation) and bring in colder air (increasing the likelihood for snow).
Precipitation will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, ending early Thursday morning.
After looking at the latest forecast models, and knowing that southeastern New Jersey is the toughest place to snow in the state, here is how Wednesday's storm should shake out.
For most of Cape May County, and the entire Jersey Shore, I believe that it will be plain rain for you. While temperatures, even at the shore, start at or below freezing Wednesday, temperatures should be in the 40s for the start time here. When winds finally turn from southeast to northeast Wednesday night, it should be too little cold air, too late, to turn rain back to snow.
However, for the rest of the region, rain should change to snow Wednesday night, likely after midnight. This will last until the storm ends Thursday morning. Given that the ground will be wet already and temperatures likely only fall to around freezing while it snows, I don't expect many inches of snow, but some measurable snow will definitely be in the cards. More information on that will come out Monday.
If you want all the snow you can handle, head to the northern half of the state, or to the northwest Philadelphia suburbs. A mostly snow to all snow will be likely here.
The last time Atlantic City International Airport measured an inch of snow in a day was March 1, 2019. The last 3-inch daily snow was Feb. 1, 2019, while the last large snow event was 13.2 inches that fell Jan. 4, 2018. However, there will be other impacts to be concerned about.
Here is a list of the Top 10 December 1-Day Snowfall Records. Posted for no reason at all. Just fun to look at data, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/QAsbgT2VEL— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 13, 2020
Wednesday threatens to bring power outages, coastal flooding
Power outages and downed large tree limbs will threaten the area Wednesday as the storm climbs the coast. For the shore, this will likely be the biggest concern of the nor'easter.
Winds will blow from the east Wednesday morning, turning to the northeast during the evening and then to the north Wednesday night.
Shore sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph Wednesday evening and night, with gusts to 60 mph, will be possible as the low pressure system passes near the region. Tropical storm force sustained winds begin at 39 mph.
On the mainland, expect it to be windy, too. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will threaten.
With strong onshore winds, coastal flooding will be a concern with any of the Wednesday morning to Thursday morning high tides. Thankfully, though, this should just be minor, borderline moderate flood stage. Winds will be strongest from the northeast, which is not the most favorable direction for flooding (that is southeast). This will put water on the streets and up to the dunes along the shore. However, no water in homes and businesses will be likely.
Find your tidal flooding forecast here.
Press of Atlantic City Winter Storm Plan
The storm on signal went off on Friday. On Sunday, the earlier map confirms who will see what.
Monday afternoon or evening will be the first snow map, if necessary. Detailed information about the winds and coastal flooding will be present, too.
I'll tweak the snow map, rainfall totals, wind and coastal flooding information Tuesday.
On Wednesday, I'll be tracking the storm all day long.
