Railroad crossing work shuts intersection in Millville

MILLVILLE — Railroad crossing work that began Thursday will require a nine-day closure and detour of North Fourth and East Pine streets, state transportation officials said Wednesday.
Through 7 a.m. April 23, the roads are scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions at the railroad crossing. Construction will remove the existing railroad crossing and replace it with a new concrete crossing, as well as new asphalt approaches, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses.
The following signed detours will be in place:
• Motorists traveling west on East Pine Street will be directed to turn right onto North Fifth Street, left onto East Mulberry Street, left onto North Third Street and right onto East Pine Street.
• Motorists traveling east on East Pine will be directed to turn right onto North Third, left onto Sassafras Street, left onto North Fifth and right onto East Pine.
• Motorists traveling north on North Fourth will be directed to turn right onto Sassafras, left onto North Fifth, left onto East Mulberry and right onto North Fourth.
• Motorists traveling south on North Fourth will be directed to turn right onto East Mulberry, left onto North Third, left onto Sassafras and right onto North Fourth.
Traffic detours will be coordinated with police. The road will be reopened if work is completed earlier than planned, the DOT said.
The federally funded project is part of the DOT’s railroad grade-crossing safety program, which repairs, upgrades or removes about 30 crossings each year statewide.
