Radio town hall meeting on opioids, prevention to be held Tuesday

Atlantic County and Atlantic Prevention Resources will host a Radio Town Hall Meeting to discuss opioids and prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in the community. The event will take place from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Tuesday on WPG Talk Radio 1450 AM and 95.5 FM.
Speakers include Chief Bruce DeShields from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Angela Conover of Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, Scott Gras of the AtlantiCare Star Program and Laurie Smith of Atlantic Prevention Resources. The event will be moderated by Robert Zlotnick, executive director of Atlantic Prevention Resources, and Harry Hurley of WPG Talk Radio.
In 2018, about 10.3 million people 12 years or older misused opioids, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health. About 2.1 million people 12 and older had an opioid use disorder.
To attend the Radio Town Hall Meeting, visit wpgtalkradio.com and click “Listen Now” on the top right of the page. Listeners can call in with questions and comments at 609-407-1450.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.