Race of Gentleman in Wildwood this weekend canceled

WILDWOOD — The Race of the Gentleman, a hot rod and motorcycle race held yearly in the city, has been canceled this weekend, the race's organizers wrote on Facebook.
"Not our call...after we came all this way," the organizers wrote, adding that an update will be forthcoming.
The race was set to celebrate it's 10th run this week but was likely postponed due to remnants of Tropical Storm Ian making their way to New Jersey.
A call to city administration was not immediately returned on Friday.
