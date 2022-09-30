Race of Gentleman in Wildwood canceled

WILDWOOD — The Race of the Gentleman, a hot rod and motorcycle race held annually on the city's beach, has been canceled this weekend, the race's organizers wrote on Facebook.
Wildwood Business Administrator Steve O'Connor said the city scratched the event as it expects flooding along the beaches where the race takes place due to remnants of Hurricane Ian coming to New Jersey.
"Not our call...after we came all this way," the organizers wrote, adding an update would be forthcoming.
The race was set to celebrate its 10th run this weekend.
