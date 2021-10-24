Race, masks seem to play into increase in school candidates

“The new law, in my opinion, is critical race theory even if other people disagree with that assessment,” Monzo said.

Lewis said there are things a school board can control, but when it comes to state mandates, such as an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy that children wear masks in school, school boards do not have an option to dissent.

Monzo argued that board members can at least challenge the state, saying he will ask questions if elected to the board.

“I think school boards have a lot of discretion,” he said.

Monica M. DiVito, another veteran board member in Lower Township seeking reelection, said there are a lot of candidates this year, but added that interest waxes and wanes as issues arise. She said the first time she ran for school board in Lower Township, there were nine candidates for three seats. She did not win that time, she said.

In other years, she said, voters could attend a meet-the-candidates event to get a sense of who is on the ballot. While not singling out any specific position, she said candidates who are running for the Board of Education on what she described as “self-serving” platforms instead of for the good of the students do not belong on school boards.