Race, masks seem to play into increase in school candidates

After years in which most school board candidates ran unopposed, or with no candidates at all, this year has crowded fields in multiple communities.
In Ocean City, there are 11 candidates for three seats on the Board of Education. Nine candidates are after three seats on Lower Township’s school board. Barnegat also has 12 candidates for three seats on the school board, while in Atlantic City, there are eight names on the ballot for three seats.
Statewide, 2,174 candidates are vying for 1,594 board of education positions on the ballot, for a ratio of 1.36 candidates for every open seat, a slight increase over last year's ratio of 1.26 candidates per open seat, according to the New Jersey School Board Association.
In South Jersey, many school board candidate races are unopposed, just like in other years, but there appears to be a fresh interest in serving on boards of education in several communities.
Some candidates point to two issues: mask mandates and how schools approach teaching race and history, what some critics describe as critical race theory.
“I think those are the big things,” said Stephen Lewis, one of the three candidates running for reelection in Lower Township.
Not all challengers have the same priorities. Campaign slogans from around the region cite community, fiscal responsibility or other issues. In Barnegat, school board candidate Andrew Gibson chose the slogan “Bring Dodgeball Back.”
In Ocean City, Chris Halliday, seeking his first term on the board in a crowded field, said the district is set to choose a new superintendent and a new high school principal, major decisions with which he believes he can help.
But mask mandates and how schools approach race, bias and history are the issues motivating attorney Anthony Monzo to seek a seat on the Lower Township School Board. He said he was motivated to run by national and statewide issues and said other candidates in the area have a similar outlook.
Monzo believes someone can have the biggest impact on the local board of education, usually seen as the lowest level of elected office.
“It’s hard to make changes at higher levels of government,” Monzo said.
In March, a state law required schools include instruction about diversity and inclusion, including teaching about unconscious bias, and encouraging safe and welcoming schools, according to an explanation prepared by the New Jersey School Boards Association.
Monzo sees it as critical race theory under another name. The term dates from the 1970s for studies at the university levels on the impact of historical and current racism, especially in the legal system. It has emerged as a flash point in the culture wars from South Jersey towns to the national discussion, including in school board races.
“The new law, in my opinion, is critical race theory even if other people disagree with that assessment,” Monzo said.
Lewis said there are things a school board can control, but when it comes to state mandates, such as an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy that children wear masks in school, school boards do not have an option to dissent.
Monzo argued that board members can at least challenge the state, saying he will ask questions if elected to the board.
“I think school boards have a lot of discretion,” he said.
Monica M. DiVito, another veteran board member in Lower Township seeking reelection, said there are a lot of candidates this year, but added that interest waxes and wanes as issues arise. She said the first time she ran for school board in Lower Township, there were nine candidates for three seats. She did not win that time, she said.
In other years, she said, voters could attend a meet-the-candidates event to get a sense of who is on the ballot. While not singling out any specific position, she said candidates who are running for the Board of Education on what she described as “self-serving” platforms instead of for the good of the students do not belong on school boards.
There are also a number of open or unopposed seats this year. There is a single candidate for a seat on the Lower Cape May Regional School District, which includes the high school and seventh and eighth grade for Lower Township, Cape May and West Cape May. Harry Sundstrom Jr. is unopposed in his reelection bid.
In Egg Harbor City, no one applied to fill the open seat on the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District school board. Cape May Point, Sea Isle City and West Wildwood also had no candidates for open seats on their boards. And open seat for a one-year unexpired term in Woodbine also failed to attract any candidates.
In addition to electing school board members, two South Jersey districts also have ballot questions:
In Cumberland County, the Greenwich Township Board of Education is asking voters whether it should reduce its size from nine members to seven.
In Atlantic County, Port Republic's school board has a question to decide whether it will change from a Type I in which its members are appointed by the mayor, to a Type II board elected by voters.
