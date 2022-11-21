Raccoon with rabies found in Somers Point

A raccoon found in Somers Point has tested positive for rabies, according to an Atlantic County news release.

It is the 11th case of rabies this year in Atlantic County and the third such case involving a raccoon.

A Somers Point homeowner on Bala Drive found the rabid raccoon sick in the backyard and contacted wildlife aid.

The raccoon died shortly afterwards and was sent to a state lab for posthumous testing. A sample collected from the raccoon tested positive for rabies Wednesday.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health investigated the incident and found it involved no other related human or animal exposures to rabies.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a viral infection of the nervous system. It is transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or through the eyes, mouth or nose, with human cases typically caused by bites from infected animals. It is preventable and prompt medical care is required for effective treatment. Anybody bitten by an animal should wash the subsequent wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention.

Officials urge anyone bit in Atlantic County to report the bite to the county Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

Feeding or touching wild animals is discouraged, as are attempts to domesticate them. Residents are being instructed to close their trash cans are securely and to bring pet food inside to prevent close contact with wild animals. They are also being told to be mindful of bird seed, which can attract certain mammals vulnerable to rabies. It is dangerous for children of being near stray, wild or aggressive animals, according to public health officials, and parents should work to teach the children to avoid them.

Anyone who sees wild animals behaving strangely are urged to call a local animal control officer, the contact information for which can be found at www.aclink.org/animal-shelter/municipal.asp on the Atlantic County website. Nocturnal animals, such as raccoons and skunks, found out during the day, are especially causes for concern.

The 10th confirmed case of rabies in Atlantic County, occurring in October in Buena Borough, was a horse, something the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said is relatively rare.

Rabies vaccinations are recommended for pets, as inoculation protects both the pets themselves and other members of the household they could infect. The Atlantic County Animal Shelter offers free rabies vaccination clinics each month for cats and dogs, with appointments required. Interested pet owners can schedule appointments at www.aclink.org/animalshelter on the county website. The next clinic will be held at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville on Dec. 4, running from 10 a.m. to noon.

The CDC says that human cases of rabies is rare, with typically only one or two human deaths caused by rabies in the United States annually. Animal vaccination campaigns, animal-control programs, public-health surveillance and testing, as well as the advent of post-exposure prophylaxis, has helped to keep the number of human rabies deaths low.

Those interested in learning more about rabies precautions can www.aclink.org/publichealth or call (609) 645-5971.