A raccoon in Estell Manor tested positive for rabies, Atlantic County officials said, marking it the seventh case in the county in 2023.

The raccoon was collected from a property on the 100 block of S. Jersey Avenue.

The property owner told officials they were confronted and scratched by the raccoon on Wednesday.

Animal control removed the animal, which was sent to the state for testing and confirmed positive Friday. The property owner and another person received post-exposure treatment.

This is the third case in a raccoon this year. The disease was previously confirmed in two bats, a cat and a skunk.

Rabies is fatal if left untreated. It can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth.

Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal. If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics each month for dogs and cats by appointment only. The next clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville.