Rabies found in bat in Galloway Township

A bat in Galloway Township was the second confirmed rabies case in Atlantic County this year, officials said Wednesday.
The bat, found in the 400 block of South Nectar Avenue, was discovered when a homeowner was alerted by his dog barking at the bat in the backyard, the county said in a news release. The bat appeared disoriented and ill. It was removed and sent to the state lab for testing. It was confirmed as having rabies Wednesday.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health determined there were no known human exposures, the county said. The dog is current on its rabies vaccination but was given a booster and placed under a 45-day informal confinement as a precaution.
The first rabies case this year involved a raccoon in Port Republic.
Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated. For more information, visit aclink.org/publichealth.
