 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rabies found in bat in Galloway Township
0 comments

Rabies found in bat in Galloway Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

A bat in Galloway Township was the second confirmed rabies case in Atlantic County this year, officials said Wednesday.

The bat, found in the 400 block of South Nectar Avenue, was discovered when a homeowner was alerted by his dog barking at the bat in the backyard, the county said in a news release. The bat appeared disoriented and ill. It was removed and sent to the state lab for testing. It was confirmed as having rabies Wednesday.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health determined there were no known human exposures, the county said. The dog is current on its rabies vaccination but was given a booster and placed under a 45-day informal confinement as a precaution.

The first rabies case this year involved a raccoon in Port Republic.

Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated. For more information, visit aclink.org/publichealth.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnesota murder law at issue in ex-cop's appeal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News