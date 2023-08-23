HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A second bat found in the township was confirmed as having rabies, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said Wednesday.

This is the second rabid bat within the past week and the sixth rabies case in the county this year.

The bat was collected from the 1100 block of Calhoun Avenue in Mays Landing on Monday after being found by the residence's owner. The bat was sent to a state lab and confirmed positive Wednesday, the county said in a news release.

Officials said there were two human exposures and one of a domestic cat. County nurses are advising the family, and the cat, which is current on its rabies vaccinations, will be administered a booster and placed under a 45-day confinement, the county said.

Along with the two bats, the disease was previously confirmed in a cat, two raccoons and a skunk.

Rabies is fatal if left untreated. It can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth.

Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal. If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics each month for dogs and cats by appointment only. The next clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville.