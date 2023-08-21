A bat found last week in Hamilton Township tested positive for rabies, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said.

The animal was found Wednesday by a resident in the 4800 block of Bala Court, the county said Monday in a news release. It was sent to the state lab for testing.

Four people and three cats lived at the home where the bat was found, the county said. One person is receiving post-exposure treatment, and three others were urged to seek medical attention. Each of the three cats will be kept under confinement for 45 days to four months depending on their vaccination history.

The bat is the fifth case of rabies reported in the county this year. The disease was previously confirmed in a cat, two raccoons and a skunk.

Rabies is fatal if left untreated. It can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth.

Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal. If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics each month for dogs and cats by appointment only. The next clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at 240 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville.