The Cape May County Departments of Health and Mosquito Control are asking the public to not take the bait.

County Commissioner Jeffery Pierson announced Sunday the distribution of about 32,000 vaccine-laden baits throughout the mainland communities in the county to help mitigate the spread of rabies. The majority of baits will be distributed by helicopter, and the remaining will be distributed by hand in raccoon habitats, like storm drains, and other areas inaccessible from the air.

Pierson anticipates the baits to be distributed within the next two to three weeks.

“The bait will have a warning label and include a Cape May County Department of Health telephone number for inquiries and for people to call if contact with the bait occurs," Health officer Kevin Thomas said in a news release.

The vaccine is not harmful to wild animals or pets. Although the exposure risk to humans is very slight, the following information is important:

• Be aware of what bait looks like.

• Encourage children to leave the baits alone.

• Keep dogs and cats inside or on leashes at least five days after your area has been baited.

• Do not attempt to take bait away from your pet. You may be bitten.

• Wash your hands or exposed skin thoroughly with soap and water if you touch the bait or the liquid vaccine inside the bait.

"This vaccination program will help to reduce the number of animals with rabies such as raccoons, result in fewer encounters between rabid wildlife, pets and people," Thomas said.

Pet owners are asked to vaccinate their dogs and cats against rabies. Additionally, people should not approach wild animals. Instead call local animal control.

Rabies is fatal in humans, and any animal bite should be taken seriously. The rabies virus is shed in the saliva of animals that are infected with the virus. If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound, seek medical attention immediately and call the Department of Health and your municipal animal control agency. If you are exposed to a rabid or suspected rabid animal, you must receive rabies shots as soon as possible to prevent the disease. If your pet has contact with a wild animal, contact your veterinarian and the Department of Health right away.

For more information, call the Health Department at 609-465-1209 or go to the Environmental Division at cmchealth.net or the department's Facebook page.