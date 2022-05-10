Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A stray cat in Pleasantville tested positive for rabies Monday in Atlantic County's seventh case of 2022, officials said.

The cat was found in the 700 block of Wesley Avenue, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Tuesday.

Two city residents found the cat, which had what was described as a wound of an unknown origin, and cared for it, Gilmore said. The animal showed neurological symptoms, eliciting a visit to a local veterinarian.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health said the two residents were potentially exposed to the virus and have been directed to seek treatment, Gilmore said.

Ocean City seeing revival in fox population OCEAN CITY — On an overcast spring morning, a lone fox kit peeked over a beachfront bulkhead…

The county’s other rabies cases this year have involved a fox collected from Hamilton Township, three skunks found in Egg Harbor Township and two skunks collected from Northfield.

Rabies can be a fatal disease if left untreated, county officials said. Residents should make sure their pets are vaccinated.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter holds free rabies vaccination clinics each month for dogs and cats by appointment at aclink.org/animalshelter. The next clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 5.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.