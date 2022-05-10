 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

Case is Atlantic County's 7th of 2022

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

PLEASANTVILLE  A stray cat in Pleasantville tested positive for rabies Monday in Atlantic County's seventh case of 2022, officials said.

The cat was found in the 700 block of Wesley Avenue, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Tuesday.

Two city residents found the cat, which had what was described as a wound of an unknown origin, and cared for it, Gilmore said. The animal showed neurological symptoms, eliciting a visit to a local veterinarian.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health said the two residents were potentially exposed to the virus and have been directed to seek treatment, Gilmore said.

The county’s other rabies cases this year have involved a fox collected from Hamilton Township, three skunks found in Egg Harbor Township and two skunks collected from Northfield. 

People are also reading…

Rabies can be a fatal disease if left untreated, county officials said. Residents should make sure their pets are vaccinated.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter holds free rabies vaccination clinics each month for dogs and cats by appointment at aclink.org/animalshelter. The next clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 5.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after protests over economic crisis

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News