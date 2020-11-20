Rabid cat found in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police on Friday notified residents that a rabid cat was found in the township.
The stray cat was found Wednesday by animal control on South Cologne Avenue after it had been struck by a car.
The township advises residents to avoid feeding or touching feral or wild animals and encourages them to keep up to date with their pets' rabies vaccinations.
— Giorgio Steele
