Rabid cat bites animal control officer in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police on Friday notified residents that a rabid cat was found in the township.

The stray cat was found Wednesday by an animal control officer in the 1900 block of South Cologne Avenue after it had been struck by a car, police said in a news release. According to a separate news release from Atlantic County, the cat bit the officer as he was removing it from the road.

The cat was taken for evaluation and then euthanized due to the extent of its injuries, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said. The state lab confirmed the cat tested positive for rabies Friday.

The animal control officer has been treated for rabies exposure, Gilmore said.

Atlantic County officials said it was the fifth rabies case identified in Atlantic County this year and the third in the township.

The township advises residents to avoid feeding or touching feral or wild animals and encourages them to keep up to date with their pets' rabies vaccinations.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will hold its next free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs Dec. 6 and cats Dec. 13 by appointment only. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

— Giorgio Steele