Rabbit collected from Cape May County tests positive for deadly disease

CAPE MAY COUNTY — A 1-year-old spayed female rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said Friday.

Known as RHDV2 and is a foreign animal disease caused by multiple virus strains, the infection is highly contagious and can be fatal to domestic and wild rabbits.

It cannot, however, be transmitted from animals to humans, the Department said.

The rabbit death's reportedly happened May 8. A laboratory test confirmed the infection May 12, the Department said.

Another rabbit from the premises also died from what is being considered potentially RHDV2 related, the Department said.

Another rabbit on the premises has been quarantined and isn't showing the disease's symptoms, the Department said.

The outbreak’s source has not yet been identified, and there is no evidence of infection in other locations, the Department said.

RHDV2 is a reportable disease, and rabbit owners should monitor their pets for potential signs of them being infected with the virus.

Clinical signs include sudden death, fever, inappetence, respiratory signs, nervous signs, internal bleeding leading to blood-stained noses, and anemia. Diffuse hepatic necrosis is an important pathologic feature of the disease that may be seen on the postmortem exam, the Department said.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture, in November 2021, allowed an RHDV2 vaccine, which can only be used by licensed veterinarians, to be sold in the state. The USDA, Center for Veterinary Biologics granted the vaccine an emergency use authorization as an experimental vaccine to protect against the deadly virus, the Department said.

Rabbit owners are encouraged to speak to their veterinarian about the vaccination.

Pet owners that suspect a possible case of RHDV2 should immediately alert the NJDA Division of Animal Health, at 609-671-6400. The 24-hour number to report a foreign animal disease to USDA APHIS VS Area Veterinarian in Charge is 866-536-7593.

For more information about the disease can be found online, at aphis.usda.gov.

