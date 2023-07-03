ATLANTIC CITY — The Quilts of Valor Foundation of South Jersey, Chapter 11255, recently joined American Legion Kenneth B. Hawkins Post 61 in honoring local veterans.
The post held an Honoring Our Own 2023 ceremony at the All Wars Memorial Building, where the Quilts of Valor Foundation presented veterans with quilts.
Shown from left are foundation representative Dolores Wilson; Kenneth Norman accepting for John Bettis, Post 81; Monica Coursey accepting for her father, Claude Brower, Post 61; Frank Ervin, Post 61; Patricia Tatum, commander of Post 61; Jewrenda Norman, Post 81; Sam Alphin, Post 414; Earl Freeman, Post 61; and foundation representative Debbie Conrad.
