Questions about state education guidelines raised at Ocean City meetings

OCEAN CITY — Long-simmering questions about how much children should learn about sexuality in schools have taken on new urgency, with state standards approved in 2020 set to go into effect in September.

In Ocean City, some have taken their concerns to local elected officials, asking they take a stand against what they see as an imposition of Trenton values on local families.

Among them is resident Jay Reimer, who has been attending Ocean City Board of Education meetings since last fall, asking for the local body to fight the new state education standards.

When he spoke at a recent school board meeting, Reimer described himself as an Ocean City resident. He is also a pastor and the president of the Ocean City Tabernacle, a non-denominational congregation around which the seaside resort was literally founded.

He argued to the school board that the state educational standards seek to supplant the role of parents.

“There are certain things related to values and morals that parents should have the authority over, not somebody that’s coming in as a potential role model to share things that come across as facts, when the truth is they’re not,” Reimer said at the meeting.

He cited issues of gender identity and other topics, including contraception, and suggested they were being brought to children at far too young an age.

Reimer suggested the elected members of the school board would be remembered if they allowed the educational standards to be imposed.

Attempts to reach some advocacy organizations in Cape May County were not successful by Monday. This month, the group Equality Cape May posted an image to its Facebook page that said gay kids read thousands of books about straight characters, and yet remain gay.

The meme questions why someone would worry about straight kids seeing gay characters represented.

In Ocean City, Reimer told school board members, “You were voted in to represent the parents and families of Ocean City, not to represent the state of New Jersey or its leaders trying to mandate these things.”

The New Jersey Student Learning Standards – Comprehensive Health and Physical Education have drawn sharp criticism, including from elected officials. Some Republican senators, including Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, have introduced a resolution calling for the standards to be revised.

Although the standards allow parents to opt their children out of lessons, critics say that is not enough to make sure students are not exposed to what they describe as graphic sexual content.

Attempts to reach members or the advisers of a student club at Ocean City High School, STOP, or Students Together Opposing Prejudice, were not successful.

Thomas Baruffi, the acting Superintendent of Schools for Ocean City, said there is a lot of misinformation surrounding the state standards. He said the school sought to address that through a community forum and met with local leaders.

“The operative word is ‘requirements,’” Baruffi said. “We are required to teach the standards as written and adopted by the state Board of Education. As far as what things will look like in the classroom, we’re still in the process of writing the curriculum to meet the standards and researching materials and resources that will help us implement them.”

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced he ordered a review of the standards in the face of mounting criticism, and said parents should have a say in education.

“In New Jersey, parents always have and always will have a say in their child’s education, which includes opting their child out of any health lesson that they would rather discuss in the privacy of their own home,” Murphy said.

In the same statement, he said the standards were carefully prepared over a long period, with multiple stakeholders involved. In the wake of COVID-19, he said, schools must prioritize academic recovery and student mental health. He also cited inclusivity and respect for students, including LGBTQ youth.

“Unfortunately, our learning standards have been intentionally misrepresented by some politicians seeking to divide and score political points,” Murphy said. He said some sample lesson plans have been circulated that do not accurately reflect the new standards. “Any proposed educational content that is not age-appropriate should be immediately revised by local officials.”

Questions of how students should be educated about sexuality and gender — and if they should be at all — have come and gone for decades. Currently, much of the discussion focuses on homosexuality and gender identity, with elected officials in Florida and elsewhere seeking to limit how these topics are discussed in classrooms.

While Florida lawmakers try to keep sexual orientation and gender identity out of classrooms, New Jersey will require they be covered.

“A board of education shall include instruction on the political, economic, and social contributions of persons with disabilities and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, in an appropriate place in the curriculum of middle school and high school students as part of the district’s implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards,” reads an outline of the standards posted to the state Department of Education website.

The topic has not been limited to school board meetings. At a recent Ocean City Council meeting, Liz Nicoletti asked the city government’s help in heading off the standards. The city government has no constitutional power over the elected school board.

She mentioned what she described as “the mafia alphabet,” including critical race theory, or CRT, and diversity, education and inclusion, or DEI, among other acronyms.

She said the state educational system is preoccupied with a social agenda instead of the fundamentals of education.

“I’m asking you guys to get on board. Everyone in this room, actually,” she said at the council meeting. “I’m going to pray for you guys. It’s my duty as a citizen.”

At the Board of Education meeting, several speakers had discussed issues of bullying.

“There should be no bullying of anybody in school, of any students. Any student should be accepted for who they are,” Reimer said at the start of his remarks.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

