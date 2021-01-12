Question on member's residency flips Atlantic City school board vote for president

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City school board selected a new leader Monday, when it held its reorganization meeting via Zoom after it had been canceled last week due to a lack of quorum.
But the vote came amid a dispute of the voting rights of one member, who the board solicitor instructed could not vote due to questions about his residency.
This is the second time in South Jersey this year that the residency of a local school board member has been brought into question. Earlier this month, the Pleasantville school board heard similar concerns from the public, and the superintendent confirmed there was an investigation into the residency of two members.
In Atlantic City on Monday, just after John Devlin, Patricia Bailey and Walter Johnson were sworn in to the board, Solicitor Tracy Riley instructed the board’s secretary not to record board member Farook Hossain’s votes during the meeting, stating she had reason to believe, based on a document from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, that Hossain no longer lived in Atlantic City.
The Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment when The Press reached out regarding Hossain’s residency last week and again Tuesday.
Hossain, who was at the meeting Monday, did not comment on Riley’s accusations. Reached by phone Tuesday, he referred all inquiries to his attorney, Steven Scheffler of Northfield. Scheffler was not immediately available for comment.
According to Atlantic City tax records, Hossain and his wife own a property at 109 N. Raleigh Ave.
Egg Harbor Township tax records show Hossain’s wife also owns a property there, but the owner’s address is listed as the same Atlantic City address as Hossain, which is typical for second homes in New Jersey.
Riley’s advice to not count Hossain’s vote cost Devlin the board president seat as he received four votes and board member Shay Steele received five. In the same manner, Bailey was selected as board vice president over Kazi Islam.
During the meeting, board member Albert Herbert came to Hossain’s defense and asked Riley to provide legal standing for her statement.
“That’s a very serious allegation,” he said. “There’s due process. We can’t just go on an accusation.”
Riley said she was not asking the board to take any action against Hossain on Monday night, rather instructing board Secretary Angela Brown that Hossain’s vote could not be counted.
“I don’t think you have the authority to take somebody’s vote away, and you know that’s a very powerful thing,” Devlin told Riley.
According to state law, each member of a school board must be a citizen and resident of that district for at least one year immediately preceding their appointment or election. The law also states that whenever an elected or appointed member of any board of education ceases to reside in the local or constituent district, their membership on the board should immediately end.
The Press has reached out to the state Department of Education for clarification on the process.
