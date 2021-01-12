Question on member's residency flips Atlantic City school board vote for president

According to Atlantic City tax records, Hossain and his wife own a property at 109 N. Raleigh Ave.

Egg Harbor Township tax records show Hossain’s wife also owns a property there, but the owner’s address is listed as the same Atlantic City address as Hossain, which is typical for second homes in New Jersey.

Riley’s advice to not count Hossain’s vote cost Devlin the board president seat as he received four votes and board member Shay Steele received five. In the same manner, Bailey was selected as board vice president over Kazi Islam.

During the meeting, board member Albert Herbert came to Hossain’s defense and asked Riley to provide legal standing for her statement.

“That’s a very serious allegation,” he said. “There’s due process. We can’t just go on an accusation.”

Riley said she was not asking the board to take any action against Hossain on Monday night, rather instructing board Secretary Angela Brown that Hossain’s vote could not be counted.

“I don’t think you have the authority to take somebody’s vote away, and you know that’s a very powerful thing,” Devlin told Riley.