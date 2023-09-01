LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — An adult female pygmy sperm whale was euthanized after it washed up on the beach Tuesday, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said.

The whale was found on the beach at Seaview Drive in the Loveladies section of the township. Stranding center volunteers local to Long Beach Island were dispatched to the scene as stranding center staff mobilized from Brigantine, the center wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Members of the township Beach Patrol helped volunteers keep the whale upright and wet as she lay on the beach, the stranding center said. With the help of the lifeguards, public works staff and members of the public, the 10-foot, 9-inch-long, 800-plus-pound whale was carried in a stretcher and lifted into a public works truck to be moved off the beach to the stranding center's transport vehicle.

Upon examination by a veterinarian, the whale was found to be lethargic and unresponsive, with labored breathing, the stranding center said. It was determined her prognosis was extremely poor and she was unlikely to survive, hence the decision to euthanize.

The impact of stranding on dolphins and whales is traumatic as their body weight and organs are normally supported by the water around them, the stranding center said. When a whale is stranded, their own body weight causes crushing damage to their internal organs, which lessens their chances of survival.

The whale was immediately transported to the Animal Health Diagnostic Lab of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture in Trenton, where a necropsy was to take place. The stranding center plans to share additional updates when the initial necropsy results become available at mmsc.org/cetaceans-2002-2023.

"Although the outcome for this whale was not what we had all hoped for, in death she will contribute to the scientific knowledge of her species and hopefully help us understand the reason for her stranding and others," the stranding center wrote on Facebook.

Since its founding in 1978, the stranding center has responded to 45 pygmy and three dwarf sperm whales in New Jersey.