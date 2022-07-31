Puerto Rican heritage celebrated in packed Vineland parade

VINELAND — One of the largest celebrations for Puerto Rican heritage in New Jersey came to a festive close over the weekend.

Myriad parade-goers gathered at the intersection of Landis and West avenues on Sunday to hold the Puerto Rican Parade. It was a capstone for the city’s weeklong Puerto Rican Festival and a chance for families of all ages to come together for a community celebration.

The parade began in the parking lot of the Vineland Public Schools Administration building and marched several blocks to Landis Park. There was a multitude of different cars, trucks, Jeeps, motorcycles and dirt bikes roaring down the street as hundreds of onlookers watched and cheered. Nearly every vehicle was proudly flying the Puerto Rican flag.

After the parade, hundreds of people huddled at Landis Park for more music, carnival games and other attractions.

“We think it was a fantastic turnout,” said Marilee Negron, a lead organizer for the festival.

Negron estimated that there were about 3,000 people driving in the parade. It was the first time the city held the parade in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also thanked the city and its first responders for helping to organize the event.

How the pandemic had canceled events like this in past years made the size of the celebration Sunday all the more impressive. Madeline Acosta, a Vineland woman who was there with her grandsons, son, daughter and son-in-law was impressed by the turnout, which was nearly unprecedented in size.

“We haven’t had a festival like this in a long time,” said Acosta, who added that her family was from Utuado, Puerto Rico.

Leroy Kilpatrick, president of Rock Life Jeepers, said he appreciated what the event could mean to the community. His company was asked to ride in the Vineland Memorial Day parade and wanted to do the same for Puerto Rican community in Sunday’s parade. The group brought several themed Jeeps, including one for the Philadelphia Eagles that honored Hall of Fame Safety Brian Dawkins.

Kilpatrick said an easing of pandemic restrictions has given him an opportunity to make his community spirit felt.

“We got an opportunity to show the community that we can show them a lot of love again,” Kilpatrick said.

Anibal Santiago, of Vineland, was one of the riders in the parade. He said was excited to see the parade make a return after a pandemic layover, especially as the parade had been a longtime tradition for him. Santiago, now 31, had been riding with his Jeep in the parade for 15 years.

“After the pandemic, everyone is out, enjoying themselves,” “It always gets better every year.”

“Tainos Club in the house!” added Hector Sanchez, 50, referencing the Jeep club with which he and Santiago were riding.

An eye on November

The event was also a good opportunity for politicians to show their community support in advance of the November elections. Cumberland County Commission Director Darlene Barber, a Democrat, was there to show support for their community, as was Democratic commissioner nominee Priscilla Ocasio-Jiménez, who is of Puerto Rican decent. Ocasio-Jiménez said she was out here to support both the Puerto Rican community and the people of Cumberland County at large

Democratic Congressional nominee Tim Alexander, who is running to oust U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2, was at the event, too. He noted that he went to high school in Vineland, met his wife in the city, a==had two children there and was “proud to have roots all over the district.”

“(The parade) is about the community, and it says we are a very diverse community.” Alexander said. “For me, it makes sense to be here, to let people know not only am I seeking their support, I’m supporting them.”

The Republicans were out in force for the event. Republican Cumberland County Commission nominee Doug Albrecht was there, as was state Sen. Mike Testa, R, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland.

“That’s what Vineland is all about, that’s what Cumberland County is all about. It’s about embracing our traditions as a community,” GOP Cumberland County Commission nominee Victoria Lods said, highlighting the importance of Puerto Rican heritage in the county.

Danny Oyola, of Galloway Township, said he used to watch the parade when he was a child living in Vineland. On Sunday, he came with a Puerto Rican flag to watch the parade with his entire family, including wife Christina Oyola and their 7-year-old, triplet daughters — Isabella, Heavenly and Bethany.

“We’re loving it. It’s beautiful,” Danny Oyola said.

“And this is the girls’ first time,” added Christina Oyola. “We’re trying to have them enjoy and understand their culture.”

To embrace Puerto Rican culture was front of mind for many watching and celebrating the parade. Angelo Lopez, of Vineland, said he had several friends riding in the parade. He said it was important to cherish Puerto Rican culture given previous attempts to suppress celebrations, alluding to a 1948 law to ban flying the Puerto Rican flag in Puerto Rico as an act of sedition. That law stayed in effect for nine years.

“We represent Puerto Rico anywhere,” said Lopez, who stressed he was from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. “Remember, our flag was illegal.”

“We’re proud to be Puerto Rican.”

Alexa Washington and her sister, Wanda Muniz, both of Vineland, also felt like the parade was a way by which they could connect with the food, music and heritage while fostering a sense of unity.

“It brings us closer to where we’re from,” Muniz said.