Public vehicle charging stations coming to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Electric vehicle owners in the city can soon enjoy access to public charging stations to be built at the city's Transportation Center parking lot at Ninth Street and Haven Avenue.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) on Monday notified the city that its grant application to finance new charging stations was approved. The funds will be available through $1 million New Jersey is giving to 24 state tourism areas to accommodate electric vehicle users and continue a drive to be more environmentally friendly.

City Mayor Jay Gillian said Tuesday that Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, is behind much of the funds being awarded to Ocean City, explaining the assemblyman spoke with the BPU to obtain the money.

“It’s important to provide our residents and guests with access to the most up-to-date amenities, especially as electric vehicles become more common," Gillian said.

A conduit to accommodate the charging stations was placed before a recent repaving project began, the city said.

The grant will pay up to $150,000 for two DC fast chargers that can each charge two electric vehicles. Vehicles can reach 80% battery life in about 30-45 minutes by the charges, the city added.

