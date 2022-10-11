Public seating available for Van Drew, Alexander debate at Stockton University

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Limited seating for the congressional debate between U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and challenger Tim Alexander at Stockton University is being made available to the public.

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton and The Press of Atlantic City will co-sponsor the debate between the candidates at the Campus Center Theatre at the Galloway campus at 6 p.m. Oct. 19, Stockton said in a Tuesday news release.

Seating registration is available online at stockton.edu/hughescenter. Seats are first-come, first-served, and guests will be checked in at the door by name, Stockton said.

Incumbent congressman Van Drew, a Republican, is being challenged by Alexander, a Democrat, for New Jersey's Second Congressional District seat.

Van Drew has held it since 2019, replacing former Republican U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo.

In 2019, Van Drew left the Democratic party and became a member of the Republican Party.

The Press of Atlantic City editor Nicholas Huba and Atlantic County journalist Clyde Hughes will ask the candidates questions to the candidates. The debate will be moderated by John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center for Public Policy.

No questions will be taken from the audience the evening of the debate, Stockton said.

The debate will be streamed online and may be viewed at the websites of either The Press (pressofatlanticcity.com) or the Hughes Center.