Public safety first issue Brown wants to address in his new Atlantic City role

Newly appointed senior advisor for Atlantic City Chris Brown said the number one issue that the resort needs to address is the safety of its residents.

Brown said he is currently working with both local, county and state law enforcement agencies to address the issue.

"I am working with Atlantic City Police-Officer-in-Charge (James) Sarkos, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives (Patrick) Snyder, and Assistant County Prosecutor (Erik) Bergman to formulate a plan to implement better coordination and deployment among the five different task forces operating in the city — AG Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ)/NJSP Atlantic City Task Force (ACTF), ACPD Violent Crimes Unit, the ACPO Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force," said Brown in response to questions from The Press of Atlantic City. "Gangs are the prime source of the criminal activity, so we believe by focusing and better coordinating the right resources in this area, we can make the city safer."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Press of Atlantic City asked Brown about his plans and priorities going forward as he embarks on this new role.

He said another focus will be cleaning up businesses in the resort.