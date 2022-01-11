Public invited to comment on Stockton police during accreditation assessment

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — People will soon have the opportunity to weigh in on the policies and procedures of Stockton University police.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will have assessors evaluate the Stockton University Police Department as part of the department’s regular accreditation process, according to a news release from the university. The final, on-site accreditation is scheduled to take place Feb. 8 and 9.

Employees and members of the general public are invited to comment to the NJSACOP assessment team via phone, email or physical mail. People can call 609-626-3412 to leave their comments from 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 9. They can email their comments to the department at police.accreditation@stockton.edu. Physical mail can be sent to the NJSACOP Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

People leaving their comments via phone have five minutes to do so and must address the compliance of Stockton police with NJSACOP standards.