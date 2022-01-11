Public invited to comment on Stockton police during accreditation assessment

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — People will soon have the opportunity to weigh in on the policies and procedures of Stockton University police.
The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will have assessors evaluate the Stockton University Police Department as part of the department’s regular accreditation process, according to a news release from the university. The final, on-site accreditation is scheduled to take place Feb. 8 and 9.
Employees and members of the general public are invited to comment to the NJSACOP assessment team via phone, email or physical mail. People can call 609-626-3412 to leave their comments from 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 9. They can email their comments to the department at police.accreditation@stockton.edu. Physical mail can be sent to the NJSACOP Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.
People leaving their comments via phone have five minutes to do so and must address the compliance of Stockton police with NJSACOP standards.
“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies,” NJSACOP Accreditation Program Director Harry Delgado said in the release. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”
Stockton police must comply with NJSACOP law enforcement accreditation program standards to achieve accredited status. Accreditation lasts for three years, during which time a law enforcement agency must submit annual reports attesting to its continued compliance with NJSACOP standards.
Stockton Director of Campus Public Safety Adrian Wiggins said the accreditation process recognizes an agency’s “professional excellence” while helping ensure internal accountability.
“Verification by the team that the Stockton University Police Department meets the Commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Wiggins said in the release. “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”
Those interested in learning more can contact department Accreditation Manager David Madamba at david.madamba@stockton.edu or 609-626-3428. They also can email Delgado at hdelgado@njsacop.org or mail the NJSACOP Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
