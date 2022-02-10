Public informed on Lake Lenape Dam rehabilitation and reconstruction plans

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Representatives from the Atlantic County Department of Regional Planning, Hamilton Township Committee and WSP USA, the county’s design consultant, held two public meetings at Township Hall on Tuesday to explain improvements to the Lake Lenape Dam and answer questions from residents.

The project includes improvements to the dam's powerhouse and rehabilitation of the dam that was built in the mid-1800s and used by the adjoining cotton mill. The dam was acquired by the township in 1978. The county became a co-owner several years later to share the financial burden with the township.

Matt Lunemann, lead geotechnical engineer department manager for WSP USA, explained the project to the gathering of about 50 people.

“The project includes five segments, the renovation of the powerhouse that was built in 1920, reconstruction of the spillway, improvements to the east and west embankments, and temporary relocation of a portion of the fish ladder,” Lunemann said. “We have the powerhouse on an accelerated schedule because the gates are in poor condition. Our goal is to maintain lake level during construction. The new spillway will be constructed in a labyrinth style that will provide for more water to leave the site. This will alleviate flooding at Dry Run.”

Lunemann also said animal burrows on the embankments will be filled in. He added that when complete, the fish ladder will be back in place, a flagpole will be relocated and it is possible that lighting will be added to the spillway to enhance its aesthetics.

“No new properties will flood as a result of these improvements,” he said. “It will result in over a foot of water decrease at Dry Run that would reduce the risk of flooding for about 100 properties.”

Numerous residents asked questions following the presentations Tuesday. Former township Committeeman Jim Link asked about the tax implications of the project for residents.

“The entire project is expected to cost $6 million,” said Doug DiMeo, the supervising engineer of bridges in Atlantic County. “We have applied for federal funds in the amount of $4.6 million and await an answer on that application on Feb. 18.”

John Houck, another former governing body member, lives near the dam.

“I have never had a flooding problem,” he said. “What kind of guarantee do we have that the firm chosen to do the work won’t do as bad a job as the previous one?”

Houck was referring to a previous contractor who worked on the dam that resulted in litigation when the township and county refused to pay for work they felt was not done properly.

“We will diligently scrutinize those who bid on the project,” county Engineer Mark Shourds said. “That contractor has not submitted any bids for county projects since the litigation.”

“The county and the township did very well in that litigation,” township Solicitor Robert Sandman said. “I am confident that a situation like that won’t happen again. I have never seen a more cooperative project, and I have great confidence in WSP.”

While the project has garnered support from the New Jersey State Historic Preservation Office, Lunemann said numerous other authorizations from various agencies still need to be obtained to accommodate the project.

If all agencies agree, the estimated construction timeline will be spring 2023 to spring 2025.

For more information, or to submit comments, interested parties can contact DiMeo at dimeo.douglas@aclink.org or Lunemann at matthew.lunemann@wsp.com.