Public information campaign in Cape May aims to stop people lighting up on the mall

CAPE MAY — Cape May has gone smoke-free on its beaches and the Washington Street Mall.

New signs installed recently will help get the message across, according to city officials.

Signs ordered by city manager Michael Voll have been installed at the entrances to the popular pedestrian mall and along the beachfront Promenade. They state: “Breathe easy this property is smoke free.”

The signs are courtesy of the group Tobacco Free for a Healthy New Jersey, funded through the New Jersey Department of Health’s office of tobacco control, according to an announcement from the city. The group works to reduce tobacco use and the impact of secondhand smoke throughout the state.

But the signs do not only apply to cigarettes and cigars. This spring, Cape May banned smoking cannabis on public property, including on the mall and beach as well as in public parks.

Mayor Zack Mullock said the smoking ban on the mall came at the request of the police department. Not many people smoke on the mall, he said, but officers expressed concern with trying to keep cannabis smoking off the mall now that it is legal in the state.