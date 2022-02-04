Public hearing set on Ocean Wind transmission line route through Ocean City

To participate

Members of the public may register for the event beginning Feb. 4 at vhb.zoom.us/j/83906689957?pwd=dFd4b0oxTW5qUEN6cDVLZFNIdlAzdz09 or go to zoom.us/join and enter Webinar ID: 839 0668 9957; Passcode: 349434.

A dial-in option is available at 646-558-8656, Webinar ID: 839 0668 9957; Passcode: 349434.