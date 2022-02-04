Public hearing set on Ocean Wind transmission line route through Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Representatives of the planned Ocean Wind offshore wind farm will take public comment Monday night on the possible use of about 0.8 acres of city-owned parkland for its underground electric transmission lines.
The 1,100 megawatt farm is the first phase of Ocean Wind's plans to build wind generation farms off the coast of southern New Jersey.
The affected properties are beach lots at the end of 35th Street (Block 611.11, Lots 137 and 145); a beach lot south of the first area (Block 3500, Lot 1 including riparian grant); and an area north of the Roosevelt Boulevard bridge (Block 3350.01, Lot 17).
Representatives of Ocean Wind will explain the diversion, and take comments, the company said. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Ocean Wind this week filed a petition with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to acquire permanent rights-of-way and easements for an underground cable to move its energy across the city to the former B.L. England coal- and oil-fired electric plant in Upper Township. The site of the closed plant has the distribution lines needed to get the offshore wind power to consumers.
The lands are under state Green Acres restrictions, and the company may also have to file an application to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Ørsted’s Ocean Wind Project sought the right to build transmission lines through a petition …
Ocean City officials have opposed the wind farm, arguing the windmills about 15 miles off the coast will be visible from the beach and will damage the city's tourism industry.
“I really don’t have any response right now other than we will be assessing our options,” City Council President Bill Barr said earlier this week when Ocean Wind filed with the BPU.
The next council meeting is Feb. 10, he said.
The project is part of the state's plan to meet the goals of two orders from Gov. Phil Murphy. Executive Order 8 in 2018 set a goal of 3,500 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030, and Executive Order 92 in 2019 increased the goal to 7,500 megawatts by 2035.
Those planning to offer comments at the hearing may sign up to do so when registering or during the hearing.
The public may submit written comments for two weeks following the meeting. They must be submitted by March 21 to Tom Suthard at Ørsted Ocean Wind, 600 Atlantic Ave., Suite 2, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or info@oceanwind.com.
A copy of any written comments must also be submitted to the Green Acres Program at either BLSSpubliccomments@dep.nj.gov with “Ocean Wind” in the subject line, or to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Green Acres Program, Bureau of Legal Services and Stewardship, 401 E. State St., 7th Floor, Mail Code 401-07B, P.O. Box 420, Trenton, NJ 08625-0420, Attn: Ocean Wind Application.
More information about the project can be found at oceanwind.com.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
