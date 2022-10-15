Public hearing rescheduled on wind farm cable route

OCEAN CITY — Residents will get one last chance to voice their concerns over a controversial proposal to install power lines beneath the city’s street and beach as part of a planned offshore wind farm.

A final public hearing, originally scheduled to take place in person Oct. 3, has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 14, and will now be held remotely.

The hearing is on whether the Ocean Wind 1 project will be able to run power lines from offshore wind turbines to the site of the former B.L. England power plant along the company’s preferred route under the beach at 35th Street and across the city.

That route requires the approval of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities because it includes a little more than half an acre or property listed as protected under the state’s Green Acres program.

The meeting was originally set to take place at The Flanders Hotel, but coastal flooding on the barrier island brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ian meant it was delayed. Both wind power proponents and project critics had planned to attend the hearing.

For most projects, the city would have a say, but in 2021, a state bill moved that decision to the Board of Public Utilities, which at the time sponsors said was a move aimed at preventing Ocean City from delaying the process.

On Sept. 28, the Board of Public Utilities found that the easements across Ocean City were reasonably necessary for the project. That vote was unanimous.

While some members of the Ocean City Council have been critical of the offshore wind farm, the city has been careful in its response. The city has questioned the route for the power lines in public hearings on the issue and sought more details on alternative routes to be made public. That included the estimated costs of other options.

Cape May County government is in a similar situation, with the Board of Public Utilities set to decide whether the same power line can continue along county land on its way to the former power plant.

On Thursday, county officials released a letter from the state’s Division of Rate Counsel, an independent agency charged with representing consumer interests in several areas, including rates for electricity.

The Oct. 12 statement, from Brian Lipman, the director of the division, argues there is not enough information on the record for the BPU to make a decision.

“The board has taken a unique and unprecedented procedural approach to this case, which has resulted in limited opportunities for stakeholders to provide input to the Board as Ocean Wind embarks on its venture to install 1,100 (megawatts) of offshore wind,” the statement reads.

The project developer did not provide projected costs of alternative routes for the power transmission lines, the statement reads.

The primary issue is whether the proposed route for the power lines is reasonably necessary, the Division of Rate Counsel statement reads.

Asking questions about the route should not be confused with taking a position in opposition to the entire project, the statement reads.

“Likewise, voicing concerns regarding the process should not be mistaken for a position that is anti-offshore wind energy,” it reads. “To the contrary, advocating for a thorough and robust process is in the public interest because it aids in the development of a complete record, which benefits the Board’s decision-making and stakeholder interests alike.”

The statement was provided by Cape May County government, in an email with little context.

“Attached please find the comments that the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel filed yesterday with the Board of Public Utilities in response to Ocean Wind, LLC’s petition to take certain decision-making authority from the Cape May County Board of Commissioners in connection with the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind project,” the Thursday email reads. As of late Friday afternoon, there was no response to a request for more details about why the county was releasing the letter.

The Ocean Wind request to the BPU also seeks an order superseding any local approval from county government for permits needed from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The only issue before the BPU, the Division of Rate Counsel argues, is whether the preferred route for the power cables is reasonably necessary.

“The existence of global warming and its effects on future generations are not part of this proceeding. Whether or where to site the Project’s wind turbines are not part of this proceeding. Whether continued reliance on fossil fuels is detrimental to the public’s health is not part of this proceeding,” the statement reads. “We agree that addressing the global challenge of climate change is important. However, the Governor, the Board, and the Legislature have all developed policies, and continue to develop policies addressing climate change and New Jersey’s role in regional and national efforts. One of those policies concerns the development of offshore wind. Nonetheless, a referendum on that policy is not presently before the board.”

The Danish energy company Ørsted owns 75% of Ocean Wind, with PSE&G holding a 25% share. The proposal is to build almost 100 wind turbines about 15 miles off the coast, with more on the way as part of Ocean Wind 2 and other offshore wind projects.

Gov. Phil Murphy has sought to massively increase renewable energy use, describing it as an important tool to reduce carbon emissions and curb climate change. He recently set a new goal for offshore power calling for 11,000 megawatts to be generated by offshore wind by 2040.

Those who want to attend the rescheduled hearing can go to https://bit.ly/ocw1-ga-pub-hearing or https://zoom.us/join and enter Webinar ID: 845 6140 0881; Passcode: 407304. A dial-in option will be available, as well. If using one-tap mobile: +16469313860,,84561400881# or for telephone, 646-931-3860 or toll free at 888-788-0099; Webinar ID: 845 6140 0881; Passcode: 407304.