Public comment sought for Stone Harbor Police Department accreditation

Stone Harbor Police Department

Stone Harbor Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on July 17 in the area of 87th Street and First Avenue. 

 PRESS ARCHIVES

STONE HARBOR — An accreditation team reviewing the Stone Harbor Police Department is looking for input from the public.

The team is arriving in the city April 3 and will review the police department's procedures, ensuring that they're adhered to. 

Phone comments can be left that day by calling 609-675-8975. They can also be emailed to shpd@stoneharborpd.net.

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must cover the department's adherence to NJSACOP guidelines.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

