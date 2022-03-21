Public comment sought for Stone Harbor Police Department accreditation

STONE HARBOR — An accreditation team reviewing the Stone Harbor Police Department is looking for input from the public.
The team is arriving in the city April 3 and will review the police department's procedures, ensuring that they're adhered to.
Phone comments can be left that day by calling 609-675-8975. They can also be emailed to shpd@stoneharborpd.net.
Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must cover the department's adherence to NJSACOP guidelines.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.