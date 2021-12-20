 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Public comment sought for Ocean Township Police Department accreditation
0 comments
top story

Public comment sought for Ocean Township Police Department accreditation

Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Members of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police are opening public comment for the accreditation of the Ocean Township Police Department Public Safety Communications Center. 

Employees and the public are invited to provide feedback when a team of assessors conducts its review Dec. 27. 

Comments can be submitted by phone (609-929-1386) between 10 and 11 a.m and will be limited to five minutes. Emails can also be sent to Chief Michal Rogalski, at mrogalski@twpoceannj.gov.

Accreditation is valid for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance to their established standards.

“Verification by the team that the Ocean Township Police Department Public Safety Communications Center meets the Commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence," Rogalski said in a statement Monday.

Those wanting to send written comments about the Ocean Township Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them by email to Harry Delgado, accreditation program director, at hdelgado@njsacop.org, or write to the New Jersey State Association of Chief’s of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, 08053.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Truck runs into a U.S. military vehicle in Germany

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News