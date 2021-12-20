Public comment sought for Ocean Township Police Department accommodation

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Members of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police are opening public comment for the accreditation of the Ocean Township Police Department Public Safety Communications Center.
Employees and the public are invited to provide feedback when a team of assessors conducts its review Dec. 27.
Comments can be submitted by phone (609-929-1386) between 10 and 11 a.m and will be limited to five minutes. Emails can also be sent to Chief Michal Rogalski, at mrogalski@twpoceannj.gov.
Accreditation is valid for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance to their established standards.
“Verification by the team that the Ocean Township Police Department Public Safety Communications Center meets the Commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence," Rogalski said in a statement Monday.
Those wanting to send written comments about the Ocean Township Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them by email to Harry Delgado, accreditation program director, at hdelgado@njsacop.org, or write to the New Jersey State Association of Chief’s of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, 08053.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
