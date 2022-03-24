 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public comment sought for Ocean County Prosecutor's Office reaccreditation

Ocean County

TOMS RIVER — The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office will be assessed for reaccreditation by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, which will review the agency's policies and procedures, the agency said Thursday.

"This will be the Prosecutor’s Office's fourth voluntary accreditation process," Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. "It is a significant milestone to achieve and maintain accreditation and be recognized as an agency that continually follows 'best practices' in law enforcement while serving the people of Ocean County."

Public comment can be submitted from 11 a.m. to noon March 30 by phone at 609-929-1386. Emailed comments can be sent to cgagliano@co.ocean.nj.us.

Phone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency's compliance with NJSACOP standards, which are available for inspection at the Prosecutor’s Office, 119 Hooper Ave., Toms River.

Written comments can be sent to Harry J. Delgado, Accreditation Program Director, New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053, or by emailing hdelgado@njsacop.org.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

