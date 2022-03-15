 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public comment sought for Margate Police Department accreditation assessment

MARGATE - The city's police department is seeking public comment as part of its accreditation process. 

Anyone wanting to provide feedback on the department can leave comments by calling (609) 517-0241 March 30, between 10-11 a.m., or email scullionjoseph@margate-nj.com. Phone comments will be limited to five minutes.

The accreditation team will review the police department's policies and procedures, management, operations and support services, city police Chief Matthew Hankinson said Tuesday.

The police department must comply with NJSACOP LEAP standards to gain accredited status.  

“Verification by the team that the Margate City Police Department meets the commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence," Hankinson said.  

Margate Police Shield

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

