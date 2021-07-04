Public attendance of municipal meetings is a sign of a post-pandemic return to normalcy

Mayor Leonard C. Desiderio stepped up his communications with his citizens during this period. Desiderio usually sends out a biweekly newsletter, but he increased publication to two or three times weekly during the pandemic.

During the virtual meetings, the public could listen in, call in and ask questions. One of the advantages was that someone who was busy could pick up the phone and find out what was going on without having to actually attend the meeting, Desiderio said.

"Zoom was whole new way of life once the pandemic struck," Desiderio said.

During the beginning and the height of the pandemic, Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci and his core administrative staff were in City Hall daily while the building was closed to regular public access.

City Council meetings could be watched live on the local cable access channel or viewed after they were over on a YouTube channel, Fanucci said. A special link was made available through Microsoft Team to log in and ask a question during the public portion of the meeting, he said.

"There were some challenges in the very beginning," Fanucci said as he noted the municipality had to update its video camera quality.