Protesters seek Van Drew's removal from office in Mays Landing

Among the speakers was Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick and Democratic candidate for Atlantic County Clerk Mico Lucide.

Lucide said Van Drew's decision didn't surprise him because he's kept an eye on the congressman throughout his political career.

"I have paid attention to Van Drew's voting history since he was a member of the state Senate," Mico said. "When he ran for (state representative), I did everything that I could to make sure that he was not the Democrat that was put up for the Democratic nomination because he never had Democratic values. When he got up there and switched parties and pledged undying loyalty to Trump, I was still not surprised."

Van Drew, R-2nd, was the only New Jersey representative who voted to oppose certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump after a mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in five deaths.

“It’s two different things. I know some people might not agree with me on the certification process,” Van Drew said in an Associated Press interview Wednesday. “It’s not so much that I want to overturn the election. It is the fact that some really, really — if everybody would clear there head and look at this — that some really wrong things did happen.”