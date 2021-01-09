Protesters seek Van Drew's removal from office in Mays Landing

MAYS LANDING — A protest Saturday in front of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew's office on Main Street lasted about an hour and a half with little incident.
The demonstration, titled "Peaceful Protest Against American Traitor Jeff Van Drew," was organized on Facebook by Owen O'Brien.
“Our congressman was a willing participant in these efforts (to overturn the election)," O'Brien, 19, said during the protest. "Even after these lies incited a terrorist attack that left five dead, mere hours after the attack, he objected to the election results in key swing states.”
The protest page said organizers were calling for the removal of Van Drew, "for his cowardly acts of sedition and betrayal towards the people of the United States."
O'Brien said it was the first protest he had ever organized, and it came from a combination of the Capitol riot and Van Drew's decision.
"After Wednesday, it was obvious that the president and the Republican Party are a significant and urgent national security threat," he said, "and efforts to remove them from power and prevent them from ever holding any power again need to be taken and they need to be taken swiftly and effectively."
Among the speakers was Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick and Democratic candidate for Atlantic County Clerk Mico Lucide.
Lucide said Van Drew's decision didn't surprise him because he's kept an eye on the congressman throughout his political career.
"I have paid attention to Van Drew's voting history since he was a member of the state Senate," Mico said. "When he ran for (state representative), I did everything that I could to make sure that he was not the Democrat that was put up for the Democratic nomination because he never had Democratic values. When he got up there and switched parties and pledged undying loyalty to Trump, I was still not surprised."
Van Drew, R-2nd, was the only New Jersey representative who voted to oppose certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump after a mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in five deaths.
“It’s two different things. I know some people might not agree with me on the certification process,” Van Drew said in an Associated Press interview Wednesday. “It’s not so much that I want to overturn the election. It is the fact that some really, really — if everybody would clear there head and look at this — that some really wrong things did happen.”
The gathering garnered honks of support from passersby. The occupant of one passing vehicle yelled expletives at the group but was met with countershouts of "Bootlicker!" and "You lost!"
One counterprotester eventually emerged after the crowd had begun to disperse, shouting things like "Democrats murder children" and "Abortion is the most racist thing you can do."
Protesters Mitch Boettcher and Gaye Pessolano said they also weren’t surprised to hear Van Drew hadn’t changed his mind after the riot.
“To me, he’s just looking for political opportunity,” Boettcher said.
Joshua Smith, 34, came to the protest in an inflatable Baby Trump costume. He said he had originally bought the costume for Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to Galloway Township ahead of the election.
“I just want Van Drew to know that we are not going to turn our heads to this, and he’s going to pay the price for what he allowed to happen at our Capitol," Smith said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Eection Day 2020 Van Drew
