Protesters seek justice for Irving Mayren-Guzman ahead of Pleasantville vote

Protesters line Delilah Road on Wednesday in hopes that city officials will consider suspending Centerfolds Cabaret’s mercantile license after the death of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman in Pleasantville.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
Protesters marched Wednesday from Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road to Pleasantville City Hall on First Street seeking the suspension of Centerfolds’ mercantile license.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
Protestors line Delilah Road in hopes that city public safety committee meeting, will consider revoking Centerfolds' mercantile license after the death of 19 year old Irving Mayren-Guzman. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
Protestors line Delilah Road in hopes that city public safety committee meeting, will consider revoking Centerfolds' mercantile license after the death of 19 year old Irving Mayren-Guzman. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
Ariadne Ruzzdel leads a protest in shutting down Centerfolds in Pleasantville where 19 year old Irving Mayren-Guzman was found dead in the marshes outside of the club. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
Passing cars bear signs seeking justice for Irving Mayren-Guzman, who died last month and was found in the marsh along Delilah Road in Pleasantville.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
A protester holds a sign. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
Christian Moreno-Rodriguez of Atlantic City holds a sign with a image of Irving Mayren-Guzman who was found dead in the marshes outside of the club. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
Eduardo Alvarez, the older brother of Irving Mayren-Guzman, was among those joining the protest Wednesday.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
A protestor holds a sign of Irving Mayren-Guzman who was dead in the marshes outside of Centerfolds. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
acp
Protestors line Delilah Road in hopes that city public safety committee meeting, will consider revoking Centerfolds' mercantile license after the death of 19 year old Irving Mayren-Guzman. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
CORRECTION: Due to a reporting error, an earlier version of this story included incorrect information. The corrected version appears below.
PLEASANTVILLE — The movement that rose up seeking justice for 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman after he went missing and was found dead in a marsh near a strip club in January rallied again Wednesday.
City Council met Wednesday in part to consider whether to suspend the mercantile license of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road. Hundreds of people rallied outside Centerfolds earlier that afternoon, marching from the strip club to City Hall on First Street and demanding that council vote to remove its license.
The protest was led by El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City and members of Mayren-Guzman’s family.
PLEASANTVILLE — Supporters of Irving-Mayren Guzman, the 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man …
There was evidence that Mayren-Guzman had been consuming alcohol, leading to questions about why the 19-year-old had been allowed to enter the club and drink.
Issues at Centerfolds predate the January incident, with the club having a history of violating state code set by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Since 2010, when Centerfolds came under new ownership, the club has faced multiple complaints of allowing lewd activity with audience participation. It also has been charged with being delinquent on tax payments, not producing true books and licensing violations. For these infractions, the club has faced tens of thousands of dollars in penalties.
The body of Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, was discovered in a marsh outside Centerfolds on Jan. 25. Two days earlier, he had been escorted from Centerfolds by security after an altercation inside about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 23. At a virtual detention hearing, a New Jersey Superior Court judge said three men can be seen on video following Mayren-Guzman outside the club on the morning of Jan. 23 and attacking him. The men on the video punch and kick Mayren-Guzman and continue to do so after he falls to the ground.
Three men were arrested Jan. 26 and charged with assault and conspiracy in connection with the incident — Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, and Pleasantville brothers Garnell and John Hands, 29 and 24, respectively. All three remain in jail.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
PHOTOS: March for Irving Mayren-Guzman in Pleasantville
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 11
Protesters line Delilah Road on Wednesday in hopes that city officials will consider suspending Centerfolds Cabaret’s mercantile license after the death of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman in Pleasantville.
Protestors line Delilah Road in hopes that city public safety committee meeting, will consider revoking Centerfolds' mercantile license after the death of 19 year old Irving Mayren-Guzman. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
Protestors line Delilah Road in hopes that city public safety committee meeting, will consider revoking Centerfolds' mercantile license after the death of 19 year old Irving Mayren-Guzman. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
Ariadne Ruzzdel leads a protest in shutting down Centerfolds in Pleasantville where 19 year old Irving Mayren-Guzman was found dead in the marshes outside of the club. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
Christian Moreno-Rodriguez of Atlantic City holds a sign with a image of Irving Mayren-Guzman who was found dead in the marshes outside of the club. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
Protestors line Delilah Road in hopes that city public safety committee meeting, will consider revoking Centerfolds' mercantile license after the death of 19 year old Irving Mayren-Guzman. Pleasantville, NJ. February 23, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.