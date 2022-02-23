Protesters seek justice for Irving Mayren-Guzman ahead of Pleasantville vote

CORRECTION: Due to a reporting error, an earlier version of this story included incorrect information. The corrected version appears below.

PLEASANTVILLE — The movement that rose up seeking justice for 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman after he went missing and was found dead in a marsh near a strip club in January rallied again Wednesday.

City Council met Wednesday in part to consider whether to suspend the mercantile license of Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road. Hundreds of people rallied outside Centerfolds earlier that afternoon, marching from the strip club to City Hall on First Street and demanding that council vote to remove its license.

The protest was led by El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City and members of Mayren-Guzman’s family.

There was evidence that Mayren-Guzman had been consuming alcohol, leading to questions about why the 19-year-old had been allowed to enter the club and drink.

Issues at Centerfolds predate the January incident, with the club having a history of violating state code set by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Since 2010, when Centerfolds came under new ownership, the club has faced multiple complaints of allowing lewd activity with audience participation. It also has been charged with being delinquent on tax payments, not producing true books and licensing violations. For these infractions, the club has faced tens of thousands of dollars in penalties.

The body of Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, was discovered in a marsh outside Centerfolds on Jan. 25. Two days earlier, he had been escorted from Centerfolds by security after an altercation inside about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 23. At a virtual detention hearing, a New Jersey Superior Court judge said three men can be seen on video following Mayren-Guzman outside the club on the morning of Jan. 23 and attacking him. The men on the video punch and kick Mayren-Guzman and continue to do so after he falls to the ground.

Three men were arrested Jan. 26 and charged with assault and conspiracy in connection with the incident — Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, and Pleasantville brothers Garnell and John Hands, 29 and 24, respectively. All three remain in jail.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.