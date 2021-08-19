 Skip to main content
Protesters call Van Drew 'ostrich' on climate change
ATLANTIC CITY — Progressive groups converged on the Boardwalk Thursday evening in support of President Joe Biden's infrastructure and climate plan, and to call U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, an "ostrich" for opposing it.

"Van Drew represents portions of the Jersey Shore most susceptible to flooding, increasingly severe storms and rising sea levels caused by climate change, but he has consistently opposed efforts in Washington to address the crisis," said a news release from a coalition of groups led by Sue Altman of NJ Working Families.

The groups criticized Van Drew's "no" vote on the infrastructure bill that recently passed the House of Representatives.

Van Drew said Thursday he opposed the legislation because it was too expensive, wasteful and would make us more dependent on China.

"Only about 25% of the bill went towards real infrastructure," Van Drew said. "We should be focusing on bipartisan legislation that actually addresses the American infrastructure crisis."

Van Drew also said he is concerned right now with the potential loss of life in Afghanistan and how weak America looks on the world stage.

"We let our civilians and soldiers down and put them in harm's way, which is absolutely shameful," he said.

Protesters were dressed as ostriches to encourage Van Drew to “pull his head out of the sand,” the groups said, and stand with the people of South Jersey investing in fighting and mitigating climate change.

An airplane flew a banner saying, “Rep Van Drew: Stop Blocking Climate Action!”

The groups also included Jersey Girls for Democracy, Who is Van Drew?, Our Revolution Atlantic City, Cooper River Indivisible and South Jersey Progressive Democrats.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

ONLINE

Watch video from Thursday's protest at PressofAC.com.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

