Protesters call Van Drew 'ostrich' on climate change

ATLANTIC CITY — Progressive groups converged on the Boardwalk Thursday evening in support of President Joe Biden's infrastructure and climate plan, and to call U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, an "ostrich" for opposing it.

"Van Drew represents portions of the Jersey Shore most susceptible to flooding, increasingly severe storms and rising sea levels caused by climate change, but he has consistently opposed efforts in Washington to address the crisis," said a news release from a coalition of groups led by Sue Altman of NJ Working Families.

The groups criticized Van Drew's "no" vote on the infrastructure bill that recently passed the House of Representatives.

Van Drew said Thursday he opposed the legislation because it was too expensive, wasteful and would make us more dependent on China.

"Only about 25% of the bill went towards real infrastructure," Van Drew said. "We should be focusing on bipartisan legislation that actually addresses the American infrastructure crisis."

Van Drew also said he is concerned right now with the potential loss of life in Afghanistan and how weak America looks on the world stage.

"We let our civilians and soldiers down and put them in harm's way, which is absolutely shameful," he said.